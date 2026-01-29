If you’ve ever felt boxed in by a single laptop screen and wished you could spread your work out properly, this is one of the most unusual deals I’ve seen in a very long while.

Right now at Best Buy, the Hotface 16-inch triple-screen laptop is down to $1,299, from its usual $2,859. That’s a $1,560 saving on a machine that’s clearly designed for people who need more room to work.

You get a 16-inch WUXGA (1900 x 1200) main screen, flanked by two 10.5-inch Full HD side displays. Together, they create a combined workspace equivalent to a 29.5-inch screen, which is ideal for timelines, spreadsheets, coding environments, trading dashboards, or keeping reference material open while you work.

Today's top Hotface 16-inch triple-screen laptop deal

Save 55% Hotface 16-inch Triple-Screen Laptop: was $2,859 now $1,299 at Best Buy This triple-screen Windows 11 Pro laptop has a 16-inch WUXGA main display and two 10.5-inch FHD side panels, creating a 29.5-inch workspace. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H with 64GB DDR4 RAM, a 2TB SSD, Iris Xe graphics, backlit keyboard, biometric login, and bundled docking station, plus HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, Wi-Fi, and Windows security features included.

Having three screens at your disposal is a very different experience from constantly alt-tabbing on a single panel, although you will of course need to factor in the additional desk space you'll need when working across screens.

Powering it all is Intel’s Core i7-12700H, a 14-core processor that still holds up well for demanding workloads.

It’s paired with a huge 64GB of DDR4 RAM, so it can handle heavy multi-tasking.

A 2TB SSD gives you loads of room for projects, media, and software, and you also get a bundled 7-in-1 dock with an extra 128GB of storage, plus accessories like a microSD card and cables. It’s an unusually complete bundle for a laptop deal.

Graphics are handled by Intel Iris Xe, which is fine for productivity, media, and light creative work, with the option to connect an external GPU if you need more power later.

You also get a backlit keyboard, facial and fingerprint login, Wi-Fi, plenty of USB ports, HDMI, and Windows 11 Pro.

This isn’t a lightweight machine at 5.73 pounds, but it’s not trying to be.

If you want maximum screen space and serious multitasking in a single, portable setup, this deal is well worth a look while it lasts

