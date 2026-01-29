If you’re looking for a powerful 16-inch Windows laptop that can handle even the most demanding professional workloads, I’ve got a deal you won't want to miss out on.

Right now at Newegg, MSI’s Vector 16 HX AI has dropped to $1,999.99, down from $2,499.99. That’s a solid $500 saving, or 20% off, on a machine built for sustained performance rather than light, everyday tasks.

The system is driven by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX, a 24-core processor with a mix of performance and efficiency cores designed for heavy, continuous workloads. It’s well suited to software development, data analysis, simulations, and AI-assisted tasks.

Today's top MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop deal

Save 20% MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop: was $2,500 now $1,999.99 at Newegg MSI's 16-inch Windows 11 laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX and Nvidia’s RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7. Includes 16GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

MSI pairs the processor with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a fast 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, giving you a solid foundation for professional use, with room to upgrade later if needed.

Graphics are handled by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory so it can handle compute-heavy applications, including rendering, video processing, and machine-learning workloads that benefit from large amounts of VRAM.

The 16-inch IPS display runs at 2560 x 1600 with a 240Hz refresh rate. The extra vertical resolution is genuinely useful for timelines, large documents, and multi-pane workflows.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, USB-A, 2.5Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and an IR webcam with a physical shutter. The SteelSeries RGB keyboard and spacious touchpad are clearly designed for long desk sessions.

To round things off, Newegg is also including Intel’s Holiday Platinum Bundle 2025 at no extra cost.

That adds Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition, Assassin’s Creed Shadows Deluxe Edition, and your choice of Civilization VII or Dying Light: The Beast, valued at $268. You only have until January 31 to benefit from this free bundle, so you'll need to be quick.

