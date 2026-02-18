If you're running local AI, this MSI Vector 16 HX deal is the one to beat — get 16GB of VRAM and a Core Ultra 9 for $599 off at Newegg

If you’re in the market for a powerful 16-inch Windows laptop that can handle even the most demanding professional workloads, running local AI, I’ve found a deal you won't want to miss out on.

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI is $1,999.99 (was $2599.99) at Newegg. That’s a solid $599 saving on a machine built for sustained performance rather than light, everyday tasks.

The system is driven by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX, a 24-core processor with a mix of performance and efficiency cores designed for heavy, continuous workloads. It’s well suited to software development, data analysis, simulations, and AI-assisted tasks.

Today's top MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop deal

Save $599.01 MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop: was $2,599 now $1,999.99 at Newegg MSI's 16-inch Windows 11 laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX and Nvidia’s RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7. Includes 16GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

MSI pairs the processor with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a fast 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, giving you a solid foundation for professional use, with room to upgrade later if needed.

Graphics are handled by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory so it can handle compute-heavy applications, including rendering, video processing, and machine-learning workloads that benefit from large amounts of VRAM.

The 16-inch IPS display runs at 2560 x 1600 with a 240Hz refresh rate. The extra vertical resolution is genuinely useful for timelines, large documents, and multi-pane workflows.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, USB-A, 2.5Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and an IR webcam with a physical shutter.

The SteelSeries RGB keyboard and spacious touchpad are clearly designed for long desk sessions.

To round things off, Newegg is also including Intel’s Holiday Platinum Bundle 2025 worth $268 at no extra cost.

That adds Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition and Assassin’s Creed Shadows Deluxe Edition, plus your choice of Civilization VII or Dying Light: The Beast.

You only have until March 15 to redeem this free bundle, so you'll need to be quick (although Newegg has previously extended the offer, so it could happen again).

Plus, if you add a two-year accident protection plan to your order for $180, you get a free Fontal Electric Vacuum Sealer Machine with four airtight food storage containers and a 12 pack of reusable food sealer bags, worth $115. It’s a bit random, but free is free, right?

Also consider