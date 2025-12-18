The best laptop deal right now isn’t from Dell or HP - it’s this $430 Intel i9-12900H beast

If you missed out on grabbing a laptop during Black Friday, don’t worry. We’ve found a laptop deal that delivers the kind of performance you’d normally expect from a $1,500 machine, but for well under $450.

The Hasee X5 15.6-inch laptop is currently available for $429.99 on Newegg, and what really sells it for us is the processor. It’s powered by Intel’s Core i9-12900H, a 14-core, 20-thread CPU typically reserved for high-end workstations and premium creator laptops.

This level of processing power at this price is extremely rare. In most cases, $429 gets you an entry-level Core i3 or a low-power Ryzen chip. This is on a completely different level.

Today's best Hasee X5 15.6 laptop deal

Save 46% ($370) Hasee X5 15.6 laptop : was $800 now $430 at Newegg The Hasee X5 15.6" laptop, now $429.99 (was $800), is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, FHD IPS anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Crafted in sleek silver metal, it includes a backlit keyboard, privacy shutter, and multiple ports. It also comes with a 30-day refund and 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

The laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. There’s also an extra M.2 slot inside, giving you room to expand storage later.

For coding, data analysis, content creation, large spreadsheets, or heavy multitasking, this machine punches far above its asking price.

Now for the downsides. Graphics are handled by Intel integrated graphics, so this is not a gaming laptop. Modern AAA games are off the table, although light titles and older games will run fine.

The RAM is also likely soldered, meaning 16GB is the maximum. That’s perfectly adequate for most users today, but it’s something to be aware of.

The rest of the package is solid though. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, HDMI, and a microSD card slot.

There’s a backlit keyboard, a 2.0MP webcam with a privacy shutter, and a 62.7Wh battery, all housed in a slim silver metal chassis weighing just 3.86 pounds.

Build quality feels premium for the price, despite Hasee not being a household name like Dell or Lenovo.

The laptop comes with a 30-day return window and a 12-month warranty, which helps offset the lesser-known brand. It is sold by “Shinelon Official” through Newegg Marketplace (rather than Newegg itself), which could make returns or warranty claims slightly more complicated, so bear that in mind.

If you want the absolute maximum CPU performance for the money and don’t care about gaming, this is one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen this year.

While you're here, check out our roundup of the best business laptops, and the best laptops for video editing.

