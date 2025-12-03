Black Friday might be over for another year, but if you missed out, there are still some amazing deals available – but you’ll need to act fast.

Dell’s Cyber Monday offers remain live, and one of the best-value picks right now is the Dell 16 Laptop available for $450 (was $700). And it delivers solid performance for much less than you’d expect.

With a solid $250 saving, at this price, you’re getting a capable machine built around AMD’s Ryzen 7 250 processor. With eight cores and boost speeds up to 5.1GHz, it handles everyday tasks with ease, as well as heavier jobs like image and video editing and multitasking.

Today's best Dell 16 Laptop deal

Save $250 Dell 16 Laptop: was $700 now $450 at Dell Dell’s 16-inch laptop is just $449.99, down from $699.99. It features an 8-core Ryzen 7 250 processor, Radeon graphics, a sharp 2K IPS display, 16GB DDR5 memory, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. With Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, HDMI, stereo speakers, and Windows 11, it’s a great everyday machine at a very affordable price.

Graphics come from integrated AMD Radeon hardware, which is more than enough for streaming, creative work, and even casual gaming.

The 16-inch 2K IPS display offers crisp detail, wide viewing angles, and a 300-nit brightness level that keeps reflections under control thanks to its anti-glare coating.

You also get 16GB of high-speed DDR5 memory and a nippy 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

It ships with Windows 11 Home, and at 4.36lb it’s portable for business travel, commuting, or moving around the house.

There's a USB-C port that supports power delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports, HDMI 1.4, a universal audio jack, and a standard power jack, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and a 720p webcam for calls and online meetings.

With the Cyber Monday discount still live, at just $450 the Dell 16 Laptop is one of the easiest upgrades to recommend right now.

For more options, we've also tested the best business laptops, and the best laptops for video editing.