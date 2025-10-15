Hurry! This 16-inch Dell laptop now costs just $399, a huge saving of $150 - and it’s one of the best-value Windows 11 PCs you can buy right now

Windows 10 has now officially reached its end of life, so if your old PC isn’t capable of running Windows 11 you’re probably in the market for a new system to replace it.

However you shouldn’t need to drop a fortune on a new computer just so you don’t have to worry about your device becoming vulnerable to hackers, viruses, and other online threats as Microsoft is no longer providing essential security updates.

That’s where this Dell 16 Laptop deal comes in - it’s powerful and affordable at just $399.99, a full $150 off its regular price of $549.99.

Today's best Dell Pro 16 Plus Laptop deal

Save 27% Dell 16 Laptop: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Dell The Dell 16 Laptop features the AMD Ryzen 5 220 six core processor, offering fast and efficient performance for daily tasks and light creative work. Priced at $399.99, down from its usual $549.99, it includes a 16 inch 2K anti glare display, 8GB DDR5 memory, and 512GB SSD storage. With AMD Radeon graphics and Windows 11 Home, it provides smooth visuals, quick responsiveness, and dependable productivity in a smart, modern design. Read more ▼

The Dell 16 Laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 220 processor, a six-core chip that delivers smooth multitasking and snappy everyday performance. Combined with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, it can handle productivity, streaming, and even light creative work with ease.

The system includes 8GB of fast DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD, giving you plenty of space for your files.

The laptop sports a large 16-inch 2K anti-glare display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering crisp visuals and a comfortable viewing experience for work or entertainment. ComfortView technology reduces blue light exposure for longer sessions, while the lightweight chassis keeps it portable enough to take with you wherever you go.

Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled, giving you access to Microsoft’s latest security and productivity updates. Connectivity is solid with USB Type-C, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6, and dual speakers provide clear sound.

At $399.99, this Dell 16 Laptop is a standout deal for anyone looking to replace an aging PC without overspending.

Also consider

Save 29% Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop is a versatile and affordable choice for work or entertainment. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS six-core processor with Radeon graphics, it offers fast, reliable performance. The 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen, 8GB DDR5 memory, and 512GB SSD make multitasking smooth and responsive. Priced at $499.99, down from $699.99, you save $200 on a stylish, flexible Windows 11 Home convertible built for everyday productivity. Read more ▼

Lenovo V15 G4 Business Laptop: $495 at Newegg The Lenovo V15 G4 Business Laptop delivers strong all-around performance at an impressive price. Powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, it offers fast, efficient power for work and multitasking. With 24GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home, it handles demanding workloads with ease. A 15.6-inch FHD display, Wi-Fi, and HD webcam complete the package, all for just $495. Read more ▼

Save 61% Dell Pro 14 Plus Laptop: was $1,239 now $479 at Dell The Dell Pro 14 Plus Laptop AI PC is a powerful professional-grade system now available at a huge discount as part of a clearance deal. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 230 six-core processor with Radeon 760M graphics, it delivers strong performance for business and productivity. With 16GB LPDDR5 memory, a 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro, it’s built for speed and security. Originally priced at $1,239, it’s now just $479 - a massive $760 saving. Read more ▼

Save 49% Hasee X5 15.6 laptop computer: was $869.99 now $439.99 at Newegg The Hasee X5 15.6-inch laptop offers exceptional power and value, featuring an Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, capable of speeds up to 5.0GHz. Paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a fast 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it delivers smooth multitasking and quick load times. The FHD IPS display, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and backlit keyboard complete the package. Normally $869.99, this metal-built Windows 11 laptop is now just $439.99 at Newegg. Read more ▼