The FlexiSpot C7 has been my top choice for the best value ergonomic office chair - and this is an excellent deal for Cyber Monday. Currently it has a $300 discount right now, which means the C7 is $300 at Flexispot (was $600). And in the UK, the C7 is on sale for £270 (was £360).

Out of almost 100 of chairs me and my team have tested, the C7 stands apart from many of the best office chairs by combining quality ergonomics, great adjustability, and excellent dynamic lumbar support at a price that Ebenezer Scrooge wouldn't turn his nose up at.

I've looked, and I haven't found the C7 at a lower price anywhere else. FlexiSpot has deals and discounts on its fleet of office chairs and desks for Black Friday & Cyber Monday - even my top-rated standing desk, the excellent FlexiSpot E7 with chipboard top, is $380 (was $580). Well worth a look if you're upgrading your home office.

For more savings, I'm tracking all the best Cyber Monday office chair deals and Cyber Monday home office deals.

Today's best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal from Flexispot

No chair is complete without a standing desk, and our testing found that the FlexiSpot E7 is the best standing desk for most office and home office set-ups thanks to its stability, build quality, and overall performance for the price.

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from FlexiSpot