Hurry! Save 50% off my top-rated office chair for Cyber Monday - it's easily the best-value ergonomic chair around right now
For the price, the FlexiSpot C7 delivers incredible value if you're buying an ergonomic office chair in the Cyber Monday sales - but this deal is ending soon
The FlexiSpot C7 has been my top choice for the best value ergonomic office chair - and this is an excellent deal for Cyber Monday. Currently it has a $300 discount right now, which means the C7 is $300 at Flexispot (was $600). And in the UK, the C7 is on sale for £270 (was £360).
Out of almost 100 of chairs me and my team have tested, the C7 stands apart from many of the best office chairs by combining quality ergonomics, great adjustability, and excellent dynamic lumbar support at a price that Ebenezer Scrooge wouldn't turn his nose up at.
I've looked, and I haven't found the C7 at a lower price anywhere else. FlexiSpot has deals and discounts on its fleet of office chairs and desks for Black Friday & Cyber Monday - even my top-rated standing desk, the excellent FlexiSpot E7 with chipboard top, is $380 (was $580). Well worth a look if you're upgrading your home office.
For more savings, I'm tracking all the best Cyber Monday office chair deals and Cyber Monday home office deals.
Today's best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal from Flexispot
UK price: was £360 now £270 at FlexiSpot
The Flexispot C7 delivers all-day comfort making it perfect for long hours behind the desk. In our review we praised the dynamic lumber support that adapted to movement and provided consistent support throughout daily use.
The 4D armrests were a particular highlight, which allowed for adjustment and customization in arm position. The mesh backrest provided exceptional breathability.
No chair is complete without a standing desk, and our testing found that the FlexiSpot E7 is the best standing desk for most office and home office set-ups thanks to its stability, build quality, and overall performance for the price.
UK price: was £490 now £340 at FlexiSpot
The E7 is a welcome upgrade to any home office and my recommended pick thanks to a robust frame and quiet operation in use. It ticks all the boxes for what most people are looking for in a standing desk. I've included the price of both frame and the cheapest desktop, but there are lots of options to choose from here.
More Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from FlexiSpot
UK price: was £400 now £300 at FlexiSpot
The C7 Max does everything the C7 model does – and then some. Here you can also adjust the height of the back support, as well as adjusting not only the height of your arm rests, but also the ability to twist and lengthen depending on the kind of support you need. There are also more options with the 3D headrest, allowing you to extend, tilt, and so on.
UK price: £800 at FlexiSpot
Become one with your chair. The C7 Morpher fits like a glove – but for your back! Moulding to your spine, that’s thanks to the C7 Morpher’s Flexlean 10° forward tilt tech, its Flexlide gliding backrest, and FlexiSpot’s AirLumbar for better lower back support. The design of this ergonomic chair means it’s almost responding to you with the ability to adjust for any given task.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.