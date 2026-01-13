IKEA has a ton of standing desks available, but one in particular caught my eye. Billed as a gaming desk, but perfectly crafted for a home office upgrade, the Utmaning all-black standing desk is currently $559.99.

But it's not just the price that got me clicking. It's the design.

Most of the standing desks I see treat wires as an after-thought, leaving an unsightly mess trailing down the back. And that's the Utmaning standing desk's great strength. It features a lidded cable management tray running the length of the desk that's deep enough to hold all your cables and power bricks.

The desktop design is just as smart. The spacious 47-inch by 31-inch matte desk features a contoured cutaway, letting you comfortably get closer to your work. I don't see many office desks with this design, but if you're sick of hard edges digging into your forearms, wrists, and ribs while sitting or standing at your desk, it's essential.

UTMANING black electric standing desk: $559.99 at IKEA This all-black standing desk is packed with key features, from cable management to anti-collision detection. With a maximum height of 49in, it's suitable for those up to 6'. But for me, it's the cutaway desktop that makes this ideal for work and play.

I really like the design of this standing desk, with a well-sized desktop that won't dominate the home office, while still serving up plenty of space to work. The sloping cutaway style is built for comfort, while IKEA state it's a durable matte desktop that helps lower light glare while at work.

Towards the rear is a deep cable management tray with a lid to neatly store your wires. It's one of those essential extras I wish more models had to keep away the clutter of leads.

Beneath the simple control panel with 2 programmable memory settings are two hanging hooks for stashing headphones and bags.

There's also anti-collision detection - effectively, if the desk senses resistance while adjusting the height, it automatically stops moving before slightly reversing direction.

And with height adjustability ranging between 25in and 49in, it's suitable for users between 5'4" and 6'.

As someone who tests the best standing desks for a living, this one ticks just about every core features I want.

