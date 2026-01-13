I finally found an IKEA standing desk that fixes the two major design flaws I hate most

The Utmaning standing desk ticks all the boxes, from cables to comfort

IKEA has a ton of standing desks available, but one in particular caught my eye. Billed as a gaming desk, but perfectly crafted for a home office upgrade, the Utmaning all-black standing desk is currently $559.99.

But it's not just the price that got me clicking. It's the design.

UTMANING black electric standing desk
UTMANING black electric standing desk: $559.99 at IKEA

This all-black standing desk is packed with key features, from cable management to anti-collision detection. With a maximum height of 49in, it's suitable for those up to 6'. But for me, it's the cutaway desktop that makes this ideal for work and play.

I really like the design of this standing desk, with a well-sized desktop that won't dominate the home office, while still serving up plenty of space to work. The sloping cutaway style is built for comfort, while IKEA state it's a durable matte desktop that helps lower light glare while at work.

Towards the rear is a deep cable management tray with a lid to neatly store your wires. It's one of those essential extras I wish more models had to keep away the clutter of leads.

Beneath the simple control panel with 2 programmable memory settings are two hanging hooks for stashing headphones and bags.

There's also anti-collision detection - effectively, if the desk senses resistance while adjusting the height, it automatically stops moving before slightly reversing direction.

And with height adjustability ranging between 25in and 49in, it's suitable for users between 5'4" and 6'.

As someone who tests the best standing desks for a living, this one ticks just about every core features I want.

More IKEA standing desk deals

IDÅSEN electric standing desk
IDÅSEN electric standing desk: $799 at IKEA

This stylish 63-inch standing desk serves up plenty of space for work. Under the desk is a metal mesh cable management tray. Designed for business use, the desk is available in black and gray or brown and dark gray to suit your workspace, backed by a 10-year warranty. Height range is 24in to 50in, which is suitable for those over 6'.

UPPSPEL black standing desk
Save $150
UPPSPEL black standing desk: was $849 now $699 at IKEA

A spacious 70-inch desktop isn't the only big feature of this standing desk. It has a contoured cutaway design that's reversible, so you can get closer to the action or flip it for easier access trailing cables down to the storage tray. The control panel also includes a USB port for charging devices. It has a height range of 29in to 47in

MÅLOMRÅDE standing desk with monitor arms & pegboard
MÅLOMRÅDE standing desk with monitor arms & pegboard: $899 at IKEA

This generously sized 70-inch standing desk is fully loaded for productivity, coming with three built-in monitor arms and a pegboard for stowing accessories. Other top features include a cable management tray and hanging hook. Height range runs between 26in and 49in.

