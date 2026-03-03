Revolut's new corporate card wants to topple Amex's business crown - and you even get free Perplexity AI
Revolut Titan packages Amex Platinum-like benefits into a Visa card
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Revolut Titan includes airport access, a global eSIM and other subscriptions
- It plugs a visibility gap as businesses look to increase travel spend in 2026
- Users also get personal benefits for their business expenses
Revolut Business has launched its first ultra-premium corporate card for the UK, offering a Visa-powered alternative to popular Amex options, but it comes at a cost.
The new card, called Titan, will cost £65 + VAT per user per month, and is now available to all UK Revolut Business customers.
However, while that may seem expensive, it offers enough benefits to challenge the £650/year Amex Platinum card, so it doesn't feel out of place in the high-end part of the market.
Revolut Titan is a new Amex Platinum rival for UK businesses
Revolut's new card comes as an important time in the post-pandemic world of hybrid work. Following a quiet period of financial instability, four in five (82%) UK businesses now plan to increase travel spend in 2026, but one-third (34%) say they struggle with spend visibility during employee travel.
Titan gives users unlimited access to more than 600 airport lounges, as well as travel insurance and purchase protection. Other benefits include a 10GB global eSIM package which renews monthly and can be used in over 100 countries, and annual subscriptions to services like WeWork, The Economist and Headspace worth £4,000 annually.
Revolut will even throw in Perplexity Pro for free, worth over $200 annually.
On the personal front, each user can collect RevPoint which are transferable to their own non-work accounts. They can be redeemed against airline miles, hotel stays, experiences and gift cards, much like Amex's points system.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
"We’ve built a product that rewards members with world-class perks, while giving finance teams full control and visibility over every pound spent, so they don’t have to choose," Revolut Business GM James Gibson wrote.
For businesses, it means they can gain access to real-time expense tracking with automated receipt matching.
Gibson described Titan as the "ultimate tool for modern, global businesses."
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.