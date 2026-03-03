Revolut's new corporate card wants to topple Amex's business crown - and you even get free Perplexity AI

Revolut Titan includes airport access, a global eSIM and other subscriptions

It plugs a visibility gap as businesses look to increase travel spend in 2026

Users also get personal benefits for their business expenses

Revolut Business has launched its first ultra-premium corporate card for the UK, offering a Visa-powered alternative to popular Amex options, but it comes at a cost.

The new card, called Titan, will cost £65 + VAT per user per month, and is now available to all UK Revolut Business customers.

However, while that may seem expensive, it offers enough benefits to challenge the £650/year Amex Platinum card, so it doesn't feel out of place in the high-end part of the market.

Revolut Titan is a new Amex Platinum rival for UK businesses

Revolut's new card comes as an important time in the post-pandemic world of hybrid work. Following a quiet period of financial instability, four in five (82%) UK businesses now plan to increase travel spend in 2026, but one-third (34%) say they struggle with spend visibility during employee travel.

Titan gives users unlimited access to more than 600 airport lounges, as well as travel insurance and purchase protection. Other benefits include a 10GB global eSIM package which renews monthly and can be used in over 100 countries, and annual subscriptions to services like WeWork, The Economist and Headspace worth £4,000 annually.

Revolut will even throw in Perplexity Pro for free, worth over $200 annually.

On the personal front, each user can collect RevPoint which are transferable to their own non-work accounts. They can be redeemed against airline miles, hotel stays, experiences and gift cards, much like Amex's points system.

"We’ve built a product that rewards members with world-class perks, while giving finance teams full control and visibility over every pound spent, so they don’t have to choose," Revolut Business GM James Gibson wrote.

For businesses, it means they can gain access to real-time expense tracking with automated receipt matching.

Gibson described Titan as the "ultimate tool for modern, global businesses."

