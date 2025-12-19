I tried Saily's Ultra subscription in India: here's my honest review

When I was planning my three-week trip to India, one thing was non-negotiable- I needed an eSIM that could keep up with the intense amount of traveling I had lined up. Over 21 days, I moved through 7 cities, constantly navigating new neighborhoods and booking transport, so my internet connection had to be as reliable as possible.

After testing numerous eSIM services at TechRadar, Saily’s Ultra plan intrigued me the most because it bundles a wide variety of travel-friendly features into one monthly subscription.

But before I dive into my experience, here’s what the plan actually offers- Saily Ultra comes with a global 30 GB data plan (unlimited data throttled up to 1 Mbps) covering over 120 destinations, a monthly airport lounge and fast track passes, and Saily's security features.

And because Saily sits under the Nord Security umbrella, it also bundles the subscription with NordVPN, NordLocker, NordPass, and Incogni.

Why did I choose the Saily Ultra subscription?

For this trip, I wasn't just looking for reliable internet; I also needed a connection that was strong and consistent enough to support remote work. What appealed to me about Saily Ultra was the data structure: you get high-speed data of up to 30GB per month, followed by unlimited data capped at 1 Mbps. While this isn’t “unlimited” in the traditional sense, it meant I never fully lost connectivity and could still stay online for emails, messaging, navigation, and light work tasks.

Unlimited hotspot sharing was another major benefit, as I was able to connect to my work laptop whenever needed. In fact, at one point, I also shared hotspot with friends without facing any noticeable drop in performance.

Beyond the data experience, I was quite excited to see NordVPN included as part of the subscription. The added layer of security from the wider Nord Security bundle felt especially valuable while travelling.

I also used the virtual location feature to access apps like TikTok, which is restricted in India. The built-in ad blocker was another pleasant surprise, effectively removing ads on platforms like YouTube.

Installation process

Much like Saily’s other plans, as we mentioned in our review, the Ultra subscription installation was straightforward. What’s great about a global eSIM is that you only need to download the eSIM once on your phone, and that can be used for all your trips.

The easiest way to get the subscription up and running is by downloading the app and purchasing the subscription. After a few clicks, you will receive an email detailing your plan and how to claim your premium tools.

The subscription is rolling, which means it automatically renews each month unless you choose to cancel.

One thing to note, however, is that you would need to have internet connectivity when you are activating and installing the eSIM. This process itself can take 5 minutes, so make sure to do this before your trip.

A lot of travelers are under the assumption that you cannot activate an eSIM before you travel, but this is not the case. Almost all eSIM providers allow users to activate the eSIM before they travel, so I recommend doing this before the flight.

Connectivity in India

Because I activated my eSIM before traveling and enabled roaming, I had internet access the moment I landed. In my phone's mobile service settings, the eSIM was clearly visible, and I could rename it, which is helpful if you use multiple SIMs.

I had a layover in Saudi Arabia, and the eSIM connected instantly there as well. Once I arrived in Delhi, it automatically latched onto the Jio network, India’s largest mobile carrier.

Since Saily connects to local providers, your phone automatically scans for available networks and connects to the strongest supported local carrier, just like a local physical SIM would. I consistently had a solid 4G connection in the city, and while travelling by train across North India, I stayed connected most of the time.

That said, the experience wasn't the same in South India. When I reached Pondicherry, the connection noticeably dropped. Compared to the north, coverage in the south was far less reliable. I couldn’t access Saily in my city-centre hotel and had to rely on Wi-Fi, only getting a connection in certain cafes where I could link to local networks. Although Saily remained affiliated with Jio throughout my trip, Jio itself seems less reliable in Pondicherry and parts of South India.

It’s also worth noting that while the plan is advertised as unlimited, speeds are throttled after 30GB. Once you hit that threshold, data continues but at reduced speeds of around 1Mbps. Personally, I didn’t reach the 30GB limit during my three-week trip.

Advanced features

What truly sets the Saily Ultra plan apart from its competitors is the breadth of premium features bundled into a single subscription. I've listed the most used ones below.

Airport lounge access and fast track passes

The Ultra plan includes one lounge or fast-track pass per month, and unused passes can be rolled over for future trips. I found this process refreshingly straightforward. The customer support team would be your best friend here. Within five minutes, they walked me through exactly how it works.

They share a list of eligible airports (this can also be found on the website), and once you’ve confirmed your airport, support generates a unique QR code directly in the app. The QR code is valid for 30 minutes after issuance and can only be used by one person, so it’s best suited for solo travelers rather than families or groups.

Nord security tools

NordVPN - With Saily Ultra, users receive the basic NordVPN plan, which can be used on over 10 devices and comes with threat protection.

- With Saily Ultra, users receive the basic NordVPN plan, which can be used on over 10 devices and comes with threat protection. NordLocker - The 3GB cloud storage included with the plan is lifetime access, meaning even if you cancel your Ultra subscription, you’ll still retain access to the full 3GB of storage.

- The 3GB cloud storage included with the plan is lifetime access, meaning even if you cancel your Ultra subscription, you’ll still retain access to the full 3GB of storage. NordPass - The only free plan in the bundle, which users can get regardless of signing up with Saily Ultra.

- The only free plan in the bundle, which users can get regardless of signing up with Saily Ultra. Incogni- The standard plan covers all the basic needs of a data removal service, giving users added protection from scams.

Other Saily security features

Beyond the bundled perks, Saily also includes a suite of built-in security tools. These features aren’t exclusive to the Ultra plan and are available across all Saily plans, so if security is your primary need, a standard plan may be sufficient. All tools are easily accessible through the Saily app and can be disconnected with a simple toggle button.

Virtual location: This feature allows users to digitally change their device location without relying on a full VPN service. It’s particularly useful for accessing region-restricted content or streaming services while travelling. If your main goal is to access platforms like Netflix from back home rather than encrypt all traffic, this is a lightweight and convenient alternative.

Ad blocker: One of my favourite additions, the ad blocker filters out intrusive ads at the network level. This helps to improve browsing speeds, and studies have shown it also conserves data.

Web protection: This feature adds an extra layer of security by blocking access to malicious websites, phishing attempts, and known trackers in real time. It works in the background to prevent accidental clicks on harmful links, which is especially valuable when connecting to unfamiliar networks while travelling. For remote workers, especially, this feature is great for handling sensitive logins or payments on the go.

Saily vs. other eSIM subscription plans

Saily’s Ultra subscription is priced at $59.99 per month, which is undeniably expensive, especially if you’re not travelling regularly. For occasional travelers, it’s difficult to justify the cost when many standard eSIM plans can cover a single trip for a fraction of the price. The value of Ultra really only starts to make sense if you’re on the move often and can consistently make use of the bundled perks.

There are also strong alternatives worth considering. Jetpac, for example, offers more flexible and noticeably cheaper subscription options, making it a better fit for budget-conscious travellers. That said, Jetpac doesn’t offer unlimited data and limits its perks largely to airport lounge access, so the overall package is far less comprehensive.

Holafly has also entered the subscription space with three new tiers. Its unlimited plan is priced higher at $64.90 per month, but it does include a local phone number—something Saily currently lacks and a meaningful advantage for travelers who need calls, SMS, or 2FA access abroad.

However, Holafly’s offering stops there- there is no airport lounge access, no fast-track passes, and none of the added security tools that come bundled with Saily via the Nord ecosystem.

Final verdict

Saily Ultra represents a notable shift in the eSIM landscape, particularly as traditional telcos and travel-focused providers continue to crowd the market. Rather than positioning itself as a standalone data product, Saily has evolved into a full-stack travel connectivity and security platform.

That said, the Ultra plan is best suited to frequent, solo travelers who place a high value on security, convenience, and bundled services. At its current price point, the subscription is harder to justify for occasional travelers who are looking for basic connectivity. Other contenders like Jetpac offer comparable travel perks at a significantly lower cost, albeit without the layered security features that Saily includes.

From a performance standpoint, Saily delivers on its promise of stable, high-speed connectivity, and its customer support stands out as one of the strongest in the category.

However, as competition intensifies, pricing and feature differentiation will become increasingly critical. The broader industry trend suggests moving toward bundled, value-added subscriptions rather than single-use data plans. The key question for the future remains whether Saily can maintain its competitive edge and justify its premium pricing as rivals continue to expand their own feature sets.