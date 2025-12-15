Worried about internet connectivity during your holiday? Have your data secured with Ubigi eSIM

Being on the move, for work or leisure, requires staying connected, preferably at all times. Sometimes this means hassling with different local SIM cards or paying eye-watering roaming fees, which can put unnecessary stress on your travel experience.

Ubigi offers a simpler and cheaper alternative with its global eSIM service, providing mobile data in over 200 destinations around the world. And it is all managed through a single, easy-to-use app.

Right now, you can get access to any Ubigi eSIM plan at a significant discount, knocking off 10% of the usual price by using the code TECHRADAR at checkout.

Today's best Ubigi eSIM deal

Save 10% Save 10% plus get 500MB for free on Ubigi eSIM purchases Using the code TECHRADAR at checkout applies a 10% discount and also gives you 500MB for free across Ubigi’s full range of plans. The provider offers everything from short 1-day options to monthly and even unlimited data plans, making it suitable for both casual travelers and digital nomads.

Why Ubigi is a great eSIM choice

Ubigi appeals to a wider traveler community thanks to its status as a full MVNO, which means it operates its own core network and doesn’t rely on third parties exclusively.

In practice, this results in higher speeds, lower latency, and fewer data dropouts, especially when moving between regions.

Currently, Ubigi offers 5G connectivity in more than 60 countries, including France, Italy, Brazil, Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, and Vietnam (just to name a few).

There’s no extra cost for 5G; you only need to have a device that supports it and be in a covered country, and you’ll connect automatically.

Tethering is fully supported with no restrictions, so you can share your data connection with laptops and other devices. The app comes in 11 different languages, and makes it easy to monitor your data usage at all times and recharge whenever you need.

In our Ubigi review, we applauded its reliable performance, competitive pricing, straightforward setup process, and availability in a vast range of places. Though it doesn’t include conventional voice calls or SMS, it works with VoIP apps like WhatsApp and Messenger without a hitch, bypassing the limitation.