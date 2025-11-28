As TechRadar Pro's resident eSIM editor, I am tracking all the top Black Friday eSIM deals, and ByteSim is giving away an exclusive discount code for TechRadar readers.

If you've been meaning to buy an eSIM for your next trip, then there is no better time than Black Friday weekend.

Many travelers assume purchasing an eSIM means they have to use it immediately, but that's not the case. Most eSIM providers for international travel allow you to buy a plan now and activate it later, right when you travel. It's the perfect way to lock in a great deal without any pressure.

Today's best Black Friday eSIM deal

Save 10% Exclusive offer: Get 10% off on all ByteSim data plans ByteSim offers coverage in more than 200 countries with regional and global plans available. Unlimited 4G/5G plans are also available. Sharing data across your devices is unlimited, and select regions come with local phone numbers. Most ByteSim plans start from $2.90 for 1 day, making it already a cheap option. Use our exclusive code TECHRADAR to get 10% off on any plan.

Why pick ByteSim?

What I really like about ByteSim is that it offers something most eSIM providers don’t- local phone numbers. Only a tiny handful of competitors provide this, so it definitely gives ByteSim an edge.

The data plans are also reasonably priced. For instance, the global plan covers 114 countries and starts at $4.90 for 1 day, with the option to choose exactly how many days you need, which can be up to 30 days.

And as we stated in our ByteSim review, the app is easy to navigate. The clean interface makes installing and activating your eSIM pretty straightforward. And if anything does go wrong, ByteSim has 24/7 live-chat support, plus a detailed FAQ page that answers most questions.