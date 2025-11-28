Jump to:

This TikTok favorite office chair is half off for Black Friday - that's the lowest price it has seen so far

This one-of-a-kind ergonomic chair is even suitable for meditation

(Image credit: Amazon/Future)
While scrolling through TikTok, I spotted this ergonomic chair that instantly caught my eye just because of the design itself. This chair lets you sit cross-legged for hours and has a fixed backrest that provides consistent lumbar support.

And now for Black Friday, it is massively discounted and only costs $89.99 - that's half off!

Today's top Black Friday ergonomic chair deal

At Hope Ergonomic cross legged office chair
Save 53% ($100)
At Hope Ergonomic cross legged office chair: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a versatile office chair that lets you sit in different ways, then this is a great choice. You can sit cross-legged and even meditate on this chair. With different seating positions, this chair encourages active sitting, thus increasing productivity. The leather seat is waterproof and stain-resistant and the footrest rotates a full 360 degrees. Available in multiple colorways, including white, brown, and grey.

Other Black Friday ergonomic chair deals

Flexispot C7 office chair
Save 50% ($300)
Flexispot C7 office chair: was $600 now $300 at FlexiSpot Inc.

This chair from FlexiSpot is an affordable pick for those who want true ergonomics. It has a mesh backrest, a mesh or foam seat, dynamic lumbar support, 4D armrests, and 18.7 to 22in seat height.

Branch Softside Chair
Save 15% ($45)
Branch Softside Chair: was $299 now $254 at Branch

Another great option from Branch. This chair comes with a padded backrest and seat, fixed armrests, mid-back and high-back models, 275 lb weight capacity. Ideal for modern professionals looking for a new spin on the office chair and those prioritizing comfort.

Herman Miller Embody
Save 30% ($613)
Herman Miller Embody: was $2,045 now $1,432 at Herman Miller

A bit on the pricier side, this chair from Herman Miller is designed for maximum comfort. If you're looking to invest in a good supporting chair, then this is an ideal addition to your home office. It comes with a fabric backrest, padded seat, fixed lumbar support, dynamic backrest, 2D armrests, and 16 to 20.5in seat height.

