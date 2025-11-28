While scrolling through TikTok, I spotted this ergonomic chair that instantly caught my eye just because of the design itself. This chair lets you sit cross-legged for hours and has a fixed backrest that provides consistent lumbar support.

And now for Black Friday, it is massively discounted and only costs $89.99 - that's half off!

Since I am moving house soon, there couldn't be a better time than to upgrade my office chair. Black Friday weekend is hands-down the best time to find some of the best home office deals, and you can discover the lowest office chair deals from the biggest brands like FlexiSpot, Branch, Vari, and more.

Today's top Black Friday ergonomic chair deal

Amazon's choice Save 53% ($100) At Hope Ergonomic cross legged office chair: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a versatile office chair that lets you sit in different ways, then this is a great choice. You can sit cross-legged and even meditate on this chair. With different seating positions, this chair encourages active sitting, thus increasing productivity. The leather seat is waterproof and stain-resistant and the footrest rotates a full 360 degrees. Available in multiple colorways, including white, brown, and grey.

Other Black Friday ergonomic chair deals

Save 15% ($45) Branch Softside Chair: was $299 now $254 at Branch Another great option from Branch. This chair comes with a padded backrest and seat, fixed armrests, mid-back and high-back models, 275 lb weight capacity. Ideal for modern professionals looking for a new spin on the office chair and those prioritizing comfort.