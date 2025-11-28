This TikTok favorite office chair is half off for Black Friday - that's the lowest price it has seen so far
This one-of-a-kind ergonomic chair is even suitable for meditation
While scrolling through TikTok, I spotted this ergonomic chair that instantly caught my eye just because of the design itself. This chair lets you sit cross-legged for hours and has a fixed backrest that provides consistent lumbar support.
And now for Black Friday, it is massively discounted and only costs $89.99 - that's half off!
Since I am moving house soon, there couldn't be a better time than to upgrade my office chair. Black Friday weekend is hands-down the best time to find some of the best home office deals, and you can discover the lowest office chair deals from the biggest brands like FlexiSpot, Branch, Vari, and more.
Today's top Black Friday ergonomic chair deal
If you're looking for a versatile office chair that lets you sit in different ways, then this is a great choice. You can sit cross-legged and even meditate on this chair. With different seating positions, this chair encourages active sitting, thus increasing productivity. The leather seat is waterproof and stain-resistant and the footrest rotates a full 360 degrees. Available in multiple colorways, including white, brown, and grey.
Other Black Friday ergonomic chair deals
This chair from FlexiSpot is an affordable pick for those who want true ergonomics. It has a mesh backrest, a mesh or foam seat, dynamic lumbar support, 4D armrests, and 18.7 to 22in seat height.
Another great option from Branch. This chair comes with a padded backrest and seat, fixed armrests, mid-back and high-back models, 275 lb weight capacity. Ideal for modern professionals looking for a new spin on the office chair and those prioritizing comfort.
A bit on the pricier side, this chair from Herman Miller is designed for maximum comfort. If you're looking to invest in a good supporting chair, then this is an ideal addition to your home office. It comes with a fabric backrest, padded seat, fixed lumbar support, dynamic backrest, 2D armrests, and 16 to 20.5in seat height.
US retailers quick links
- Amazon: Office chairs from under $40
- Best Buy: Save up to $60 on office chairs
- Walmart: Office chairs from under $30
- FlexiSpot: Up to 50% off desks and chairs
- Ikea: Office chairs from $80
- Boulies: Up to $200 off gaming and office chairs
- Vari: Save up to 20% on office chairs
- Branch: Save up to 20% on top-rated desks and chairs
