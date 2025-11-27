Get business-grade cloud storage for just $1 per month this Black Friday
Get great cloud storage for a fraction of the price with this Ionos Black Friday deal
This Black Friday, a few of the best cloud storage are giving us some great deals, and Ionos is providing a huge 90% discount on its Business Plan this sale season - bringing the price down to just $1 a month for the first year.
What's great about this plan is that the plan doesn't go back up to full price after the first year, but instead it goes to $7 a month - a 30% discount.
The plan can be applied to up to 5 users, with 1TB of storage, automatic cloud backup, and two-factor authentication - perfect for a small business or creative team.
It doesn't come with end-to-end encryption, you'll have to upgrade to the Pro plan for that, but luckily, there's a 50% sale on that too.
If you need more storage, or perhaps you want to pay a lump sum for lifetime storage, then check out our full list of the best Black Friday cloud storage deals around.
Today's top Ionos deals
This HiDrive deal gives you 1TB of storage for up to 5 users, with access on any device and great collaboration tools, with password protections and document scanning. It's perfect for a small business that don't want to rely on paper.
Now, this is an extra addition to the HiDrive plan, which includes real-time collaboration within docs, spreadsheets, presentations, and more - prefect for teams that need to come together to complete projects on a time limit.
This is a deal with 2TB of storage, which offers access to up to 10 users. It includes HiDrive Office, as well as device backup and end-to-end encryption for extra security.
Also consider: More Cloud Storage
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
