This Black Friday, a few of the best cloud storage are giving us some great deals, and Ionos is providing a huge 90% discount on its Business Plan this sale season - bringing the price down to just $1 a month for the first year.

What's great about this plan is that the plan doesn't go back up to full price after the first year, but instead it goes to $7 a month - a 30% discount.

The plan can be applied to up to 5 users, with 1TB of storage, automatic cloud backup, and two-factor authentication - perfect for a small business or creative team.

It doesn't come with end-to-end encryption, you'll have to upgrade to the Pro plan for that, but luckily, there's a 50% sale on that too.

If you need more storage, or perhaps you want to pay a lump sum for lifetime storage, then check out our full list of the best Black Friday cloud storage deals around.

Today's top Ionos deals