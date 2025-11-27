Jump to:

Get business-grade cloud storage for just $1 per month this Black Friday

Get great cloud storage for a fraction of the price with this Ionos Black Friday deal

This Black Friday, a few of the best cloud storage are giving us some great deals, and Ionos is providing a huge 90% discount on its Business Plan this sale season - bringing the price down to just $1 a month for the first year.

What's great about this plan is that the plan doesn't go back up to full price after the first year, but instead it goes to $7 a month - a 30% discount.

Today's top Ionos deals

Ionos HiDrive Business
Save 90%
Ionos HiDrive Business : was $10 now $1 at IONOS US & CA & MX

This HiDrive deal gives you 1TB of storage for up to 5 users, with access on any device and great collaboration tools, with password protections and document scanning. It's perfect for a small business that don't want to rely on paper.

View Deal
Ionos HiDrive Business + Office
Save 63%
Ionos HiDrive Business + Office: was $9.50 now $3.50 at IONOS US & CA & MX

Now, this is an extra addition to the HiDrive plan, which includes real-time collaboration within docs, spreadsheets, presentations, and more - prefect for teams that need to come together to complete projects on a time limit.

View Deal
Ionos HiDrive Pro
Save 50%
Ionos HiDrive Pro : was $20 now $10 at IONOS US & CA & MX

This is a deal with 2TB of storage, which offers access to up to 10 users. It includes HiDrive Office, as well as device backup and end-to-end encryption for extra security.

View Deal

