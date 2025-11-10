Sick of storage subscriptions? This lifetime IceDrive Black Friday sale might give everything you need

Secure your storage for a lifetime

Screenshot of the IceDrive cloud storage homepage
(Image credit: IceDrive)
If you're like me, and are sick of being bombarded with 'low disk space' notifications that seem to plague your devices from even the best cloud storage plans - then you might be considering biting the bullet to get a lifetime storage plan.

Well, that blow could be softened pretty significantly with the Black Friday & Cyber Monday special deal from IceDrive.

Today's top IceDrive Cloud Storage deals

Internxt
Save 50%
IceDrive Pro I: was $398 now $199 at icedrive.net
The Pro I deal is half price this Black Friday, giving you approximately 450,000 photos to store forever - as well as a helpful 12 month free IceVPN to go alongside your storage.

<p>Your information is protected with client-side encryption and can be password locked - so you can control who can see your files.
Internxt
Save 50%
IceDrive Pro III: was $698 now $349 at icedrive.net
The next deal is the same offering on all the same features, but with 3TB of storage instead of 1. The Pro III plan also comes with up to 10 file versions for up to 60 days as well as the massive storage capacity.

Internxt
Save 50%
IceDrive Pro V: was $1,198 now $599 at icedrive.net
The final plan on offer from IceDrive is the Pro V, with 5TB of storage (likely to be enough for any personal data). Again, this plan has all the same features as the previous two, except this one includes file version for up to 90 days.

Also consider: More Lifetime Cloud Storage

Internxt Essential 1TB plan
Save 90%
Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,300 now $130 at Proton VPN
This Internxt plan is the same 1TB of storage, and comes with end-to-end encryption, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN.

<p>This plan is great for creatives who need to store a lot of their work at once, but don't want to faff about with storage subscriptions. That being said, there are plans with a little more on offer if you need.
Proton Proton Unlimited 500GB
Save 50%
Proton Proton Unlimited 500GB: was $12.99 now $6.49 at Proton VPN
Despite the 'Unlimited' title for this Proton deal is one of the smallest on offer. But, that doesn't make it less worthwhile. This is a great service for those who want a security focused storage supplier. Proton comes with end-to-end encryption, 200GB of storage, automatic photo backup, and no file size limits.

pCloud
Save 37%
pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $1,190 at icedrive.net
pCloud is also having a sale, and if you need the massive 10TB of storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, and 30 day trash history (for those of us who know how painful it is to accidentally delete something important) - take advantage of this while you can!

Carbonite Plus
Save 40%
Carbonite Plus: was $131.99 now $78.99 at Carbonite
Carbonite is next with an impressive deal. The Plus plan has unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage, as well as file recovery for a virus or malware infection, and automatic backups. This service is ideal for a small business or self-employed creatives with lots of projects on the go that needs to be safely stored.

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

