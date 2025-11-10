Sick of storage subscriptions? This lifetime IceDrive Black Friday sale might give everything you need

If you're like me, and are sick of being bombarded with 'low disk space' notifications that seem to plague your devices from even the best cloud storage plans - then you might be considering biting the bullet to get a lifetime storage plan.

Well, that blow could be softened pretty significantly with the Black Friday & Cyber Monday special deal from IceDrive.

There's a few different plans on offer, depending on how much storage you need. For most people, the Pro I plan will offer a huge 1TB of storage for just $199 down from $398 - including a year's worth of IceVPN and Client-side encryption.

If you're a cinephile, a photographer, or a video editor - you might be concerned that 1TB may not be enough - but don't worry, IceDrive has two more plans on offer. For Black Friday, the Pro III comes with the same features as the previous plan, but also 3TB of storage for just $349 - that's around a million iPhone photos!

Last up, there's the Pro V plan, where a one-time payment of just $599 will get you 5TB of storage for life.

One thing to note, is that IceDrive is client-side encrypted, which is not quite the gold standard for security. We look for end-to-end encryption for those who are particularly security-conscious, so if you have hoards of sensitive data to protect, would prefer a subscription service, or you'd just like to try out a few plans before you commit to one, we have a Black Friday cloud storage deal hub, which we will keep updating as the day grows closer.

Today's top IceDrive Cloud Storage deals

Also consider: More Lifetime Cloud Storage

Save 90% Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,300 now $130 at Proton VPN Read more Read less ▼ This Internxt plan is the same 1TB of storage, and comes with end-to-end encryption, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN. <p>This plan is great for creatives who need to store a lot of their work at once, but don't want to faff about with storage subscriptions. That being said, there are plans with a little more on offer if you need. This plan is great for creatives who need to store a lot of their work at once, but don't want to faff about with storage subscriptions. That being said, there are plans with a little more on offer if you need.

Save 50% Proton Proton Unlimited 500GB: was $12.99 now $6.49 at Proton VPN Read more Read less ▼ Despite the 'Unlimited' title for this Proton deal is one of the smallest on offer. But, that doesn't make it less worthwhile. This is a great service for those who want a security focused storage supplier. Proton comes with end-to-end encryption, 200GB of storage, automatic photo backup, and no file size limits.

Save 37% pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $1,190 at icedrive.net Read more Read less ▼ pCloud is also having a sale, and if you need the massive 10TB of storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, and 30 day trash history (for those of us who know how painful it is to accidentally delete something important) - take advantage of this while you can!