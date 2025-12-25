This is where to find the best PS Plus and gift cards for your new PS5
Make the most of your new system
Whether you recently found a shiny new PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro under your Christmas tree, or are an existing owner looking to pick up some games to keep you busy over some well-deserved time off, then now is a great time to pick up some PlayStation vouchers.
This virtual credit can be spent on digital games or a PS Plus subscription, helping you make the most out of your console. After all, what's the point in having one of the best gaming consoles out there today if you're not going to play anything on it?
PS gift card discounts are rare, but not unheard of, in the US, while shoppers in the UK are regularly treated to little discounts on them at stores like ShopTo or Currys. You can search for any good discounts in your region below, thanks to our powerful deal-finding tech.
See the best PS Store gift card prices near you
Just to be clear: these are digital items, not physical gift cards that you would find in a shop. They're delivered as digital voucher codes, which you can redeem either on your console or via the PlayStation website or app.
In addition to PS5 and PS5 Pro, they're also compatible with PS4 if you're hanging on to that older console.
Given the ongoing PlayStation Store sale, there are loads of great games that you could pick up with some credit. I'd recommend checking out Forza Horizon 5, which recently came to PS5, in addition to awesome exclusives like Ghost of Yotei.
You can use our guide below for some game inspiration.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best PS5 games

