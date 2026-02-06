Score $144 off: The easiest-to-use high-speed Carbon Fiber 3D printer is massively reduced in Elegoo’s Super Bowl sale

While most Super Bowl Sunday deals focus on massive TVs and air fryers, the biggest 'score' for makers might be happening in the 3D printing world - the excellent Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer is now $269 (was $413) at Elegoo.

The Centauri Carbon is Elegoo’s direct answer to far more expensive CoreXY rivals with specifications that place it firmly in the prosumer class. In terms of performance, this one excelled in our tests, going far beyond what we'd expect at this price.

This is just one of a number of deals running as Elegoo kick off a major Super Bowl (ahem, "Sports Day") sale.

Today's top Elegoo 3D printer deal

Save $144 Elegoo Centauri Carbon: was $413 now $269 at Elegoo Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon is a fully enclosed CoreXY 3D printer built for speed and simplicity. It reaches up to 500mm/s using carbon fiber rods, includes full-auto calibration, and supports advanced filaments like ABS, ASA, and carbon fiber blends. At $269, it delivers pro-level performance at a budget price.

Centauri Carbon uses carbon fiber rods to reduce weight and improve rigidity, enabling print speeds of up to 500mm/s with acceleration reaching 20,000mm/s². Those numbers translate directly into dramatically shorter print times without sacrificing accuracy, which is rated at ±0.1mm.

The printer is designed to work right out of the box, with full-auto calibration and 121-point auto-leveling handling tasks that often intimidate new users.

A built-in chamber camera adds remote monitoring and timelapse recording, while features like filament runout detection and power loss recovery help reduce failed prints.

Unlike open-frame budget printers, the Centauri Carbon is fully enclosed. That makes it far more capable when working with materials like ABS, ASA, PC, and carbon fiber reinforced filaments, which require stable temperatures to print reliably.

The heated bed reaches 110°C, and the nozzle tops out at 320°C, giving it flexibility across a wide range of filaments.

With a 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume, Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for popular slicers like Orca and Cura, the Centauri Carbon is a great combination of speed, usability, and value.

At just $269, it lowers the barrier to high-performance 3D printing, but the deal is only on for the next few days, so you’ll need to act fast.

In Elegoo Centauri Carbon review, we said "This smallish CoreXY machine pitches itself at a level that is well beyond it's price point. The build is outstanding, and the quality of prints and speed absolutely excels. While speed is the core of these new machines, dial down the pace and the print quality, utilizing a huge variety of prints, including carbon, is outstanding."

For more top picks, these are the best 3D printers we've tested and reviewed, and the best hobby 3D printers.