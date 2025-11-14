Don’t wait for Black Friday - Flashforge AD5X drops to just $319 for full-color, high-speed 3D printing

Black Friday sales officially start in two weeks on November 28, but you don’t have to wait to pick up a 3D printer at a bargain price.

Flashforge is rolling out an early Black Friday offer on the AD5X, bringing this compact multicolor CoreXY printer down to a strikingly low $399, plus you get an extra $80 off at checkout, for a total savings of $150. It’s a brilliant deal for anyone who wants full-color capability and high-speed performance without spending premium-machine money.

The AD5X has a four-color system, which allows creators to produce vibrant models with smooth color transitions and detailed accents. Unlike many multicolor setups that require lengthy calibration or external hardware, this model keeps the process streamlined with a built-in, side-mounted compartment for four spools.

Today's best 3D printer deal

Save 42% Flashforge AD5X : was $549 now $319 at flashforge.com The Flashforge AD5X multicolor 3D printer is now $399, down from $549, with an extra $80 off at checkout. This compact CoreXY printer delivers speeds up to 600 mm/s, 20,000 mm/s² acceleration, and 4-color printing for vibrant models. With 1-click auto leveling, easy setup, and reliable print recovery, it’s a fast, user-friendly option for creative makers.

The machine’s CoreXY structure helps maintain stability at higher speeds, and with a maximum of 600 mm/s and acceleration up to 20,000 mm/s², it’s designed to complete prints far faster than traditional bed-slinging printers.

Beginners will appreciate that setup is quick, often under ten minutes, and 1-Click Auto Leveling simplifies the first layer process.

That approachability makes the AD5X a strong entry point for those experimenting with color printing for the first time. That's not to say it won't suit experienced users, as they'll benefit from the printer’s reliability features, including a resume-print function with a claimed 99% success rate, helping safeguard long or multi-color jobs from power interruptions.

Its compact footprint also makes it suitable for workspace-limited environments such as home studios, classrooms, or small maker labs.

At this price, the AD5X is a steal, with its appealing mix of speed, color versatility, and user-friendly operation.

