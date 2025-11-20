There's no faster laptop under $700 than this $430 Core i9 monster with a CPU that crushes the M4 in the $999 Apple MacBook Air

Black Friday is nearly here, and we’ve seen a number of great early deals, including on laptops. One of the biggest bargains I’ve found so far is a powerhouse laptop that comes in under $450 yet outperforms far pricier machines.

The Hasee X5 15.6 laptop is now down to $429.99, and if that's not a big enough draw for you (and it really should be), you get a $20 promotional gift card included for free (while stocks last).

The laptop runs an Intel Core i9-12900H, a 14 core processor normally found in high performance machines well above this price bracket. In benchmark tests, this chip comfortably beats Apple’s M4 found in the $999 MacBook Air - you simply won’t find another laptop anywhere near this price that matches it.

Today's best Hasee X5 15.6 laptop deal

Save 46% ($370) Hasee X5 15.6 laptop : was $800 now $430 at Newegg The Hasee X5 15.6" laptop, now $429.99 (was $800), is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, FHD IPS anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Crafted in sleek silver metal, it includes a backlit keyboard, privacy shutter, and multiple ports. It also comes with a 30-day refund and 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

As well as the powerful processor, the laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD and an extra M.2 slot for future upgrades.

The 15.6 inch Full HD IPS display is anti glare, and connectivity includes Wi Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB C, HDMI and a microSD slot. There's a backlit keyboard, 2.0MP webcam with a privacy shutter and a 62.7Wh battery in a design that weighs just 3.86 pounds.

Build quality is premium thanks to its slim silver metal chassis, and the laptop has a 30-day refund window and 12-month warranty. Yes, it isn't from a major brand, like Lenovo or Dell, but the performance its offers is seriously impressive for the money.

With nearly half off its original price, a gift card on top, and benchmark numbers that beat far more expensive machines, this is one of the most exciting sub-$450 laptop deals we’ve seen for Black Friday.

We’ve already requested a unit for review to see how it performs in real world use.

