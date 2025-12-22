This Acer Nitro V deal is one of those rare moments where the price actually feels too good to be true.

Now retailing for just $549 at Walmart (down from $929) this laptop undercuts most systems in its class by a wide margin, yet it still packs an RTX 5050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a fast Intel Core i5 CPU.

The Intel Core i5-13420H is quick, responsive, and built to handle far more than casual use. It boosts up to 5.2GHz and has enough muscle for streaming, editing, schoolwork, and everyday multitasking without ever feeling sluggish.

Often, lower priced laptops come with a less capable CPU, but that's definitely not the case here.

Today's best Acer Nitro V 15.6” Laptop deal

The Acer Nitro V 15.6” laptop includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which adds hardware acceleration for graphics, AI tasks, and creative workloads alongside support for modern gaming features like ray tracing and DLSS 4. RTX-equipped laptops usually cost a lot more than this.

You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, keeping the system responsive with fast boot times and quick file access.

The 15.6 inch Full HD IPS display runs at 165Hz, which benefits smooth scrolling, video playback, and high refresh applications in addition to games.

Cooling relies on a dual fan setup that helps the laptop maintain consistent performance during longer sessions, while connectivity is well covered with Wi-Fi6, Ethernet, Thunderbolt4, and multiple USB ports.

In addition, buying this laptop includes access to several free Apple trials, including Apple TV (so you can catch up on shows like Pluribus, Slow Horses, and Severance), Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

For $549, getting RTX graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a fast Intel Core i5 makes this one of the best all-around laptop bargains available right now.

