This Ryzen 7 9850X3D bundle with a motherboard and 32GB DDR5 saves you $434.99, but I found a better deal for creators and power users with double the RAM

If you’re looking to a build a new PC, I’ve found a fantastic AMD Ryzen 9000 platform combo on Newegg you’ll want to take a look at. The bundle comprises a Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor CPU, an Asus ROG STRIX X870E-H Gaming WIFI7 motherboard and 32GB of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 memory.

That combo is currently priced at $1099.99 (was $1,534.98) - a huge $434.99 saving, or about 28% off the combined component price.

But I’ve found another even better Ryzen 7 bundle for $1358.99 (was $1868.98) at Newegg built around the same processor pushes the hardware further.

This second combo pairs the Ryzen 7 9850X3D with a Gigabyte X870 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 ICE motherboard and 64GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6400 memory. And it's a $509.99 combo saving, or roughly 27% off the original component pricing.

Scroll down to check out my thoughts on both these CPU-motherboard-DDR5 deals.

Today's top PC builder combo deals

Save $434.99 CPU, motherboard and memory combo (32GB DDR5): was $1,534.98 now $1,099.99 at Newegg This bundle combines AMD’s Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor with a compatible X870 motherboard and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory. The combo delivers flagship gaming performance and modern platform features like PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi 7, making it a strong value option for high-refresh gaming builds.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 9850X3D delivers eight cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 5.6GHz. The chip’s second-generation 3D V-Cache gives it exceptional gaming performance, especially in titles that benefit from large L3 cache.

Asus’s ROG STRIX X870E-H motherboard sits in the higher end of the X870 lineup. It includes a 16+2+1 power stage design, PCIe 5.0 support, WiFi 7 connectivity, and multiple M.2 slots for high-speed storage.

The included Kingston FURY Beast memory kit provides 32GB of DDR5 running at 6000MT/s. That configuration is widely considered the performance sweet spot for modern Ryzen builds.

For a high-refresh gaming PC, this combo is great, plus, bundle also comes with an Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air lightweight mouse valued at $55.99, and AMD’s Crimson Desert game bundle worth $70.

Save $509.99 CPU, motherboard and memory combo (64GB DDR5): was $1,868.98 now $1,358.99 at Newegg This bundle pairs the Ryzen 7 9850X3D with an X870 motherboard and 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory. The larger memory pool and higher speed provide more headroom for demanding workloads such as 4K editing, AI tasks, and heavy multitasking while still delivering excellent gaming performance on AMD’s latest platform.

The key difference with my second PC builder combo is memory capacity and speed. This bundle includes 64GB of DDR5 running at 6400MT/s, doubling the capacity of the first deal and offering slightly higher memory bandwidth.

For creators working with 4K video editing, local AI models, or heavy multitasking, that additional memory can make a serious difference. The upgraded memory kit also helps future-proof the system.

The price gap between the two bundles is also smaller than many buyers might expect. For roughly $259 more, the second combo doubles the RAM capacity and increases memory speed.

That’s a particularly good deal considering the ongoing RAM supply crunch, where memory prices remain volatile and high-capacity kits go for a premium.

You get the same mouse and gaming bundle as the first deal, so you're not missing out there either.

For a pure gaming build, the first combo still offers outstanding value, but for creators and power users, the second bundle delivers more impressive long-term performance with a much larger memory pool.