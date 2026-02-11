Get 32GB DDR5 6400MHz RAM for next to nothing with this Ryzen 7 9850X3D and MSI X870 motherboard combo - save $459 on this Newegg bundle

This is a phenomenal deal that really shouldn't be missed - there's an AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, MSI Mag X870 Tomahawk Wi-Fi, and 32GB V-color DDR5 bundle for $800 (was $1259( at Newegg right now.

If you’re thinking of building a new PC, there's one inescapable truth. The price of components is a lot pricier than it used to be, especially when it comes to DDR5, which has become one of the costliest parts of a modern build. So, the best way to save money is to buy the components you need in a combo deal. And this one delivers a massive $459 saving, with (predictably) a limit of one per customer.

Individually, the Ryzen 7 processor is listed at $499, the MSI motherboard is $259.99, and the V-color 32GB DDR5 6400MHz kit is $499.99 - on its own!

Today's top PC builder combo

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D, introduced at CES 2026, has 8 cores and 16 threads based on AMD’s Zen 5 architecture. Boost clocks reach up to 5.6GHz, and it packs 96MB of L3 cache thanks to 2nd-gen 3D V-Cache.

The chip uses the AM5 socket and supports DDR5-5600, with PCIe 5.0 available on compatible boards. Keep in mind, a cooler isn’t included.

The MSI Mag X870 Tomahawk Wi-Fi motherboard offers high-end connectivity. You get USB 4 with 40Gbps speeds, PCIe 5.0 support, four M.2 slots, 5G LAN, and Wi-Fi 7 with up to 5.8Gbps throughput.

It also features MSI’s EZ PCIe Release button, which makes GPU swaps far less awkward.

Extended heatsinks help keep power delivery stable under heavy loads.

The included V-color kit gives you 32GB of DDR5 in a 2 x 16GB configuration. It runs at 6400MHz with tight CL32 timings at 1.4V.

Built with SK Hynix ICs and tuned for AMD EXPO, it’s ready for easy BIOS setup and high-speed performance. For creators, streamers, and power users, that headroom really counts.

If you were planning to buy a high-end CPU, premium X870 board, and fast DDR5 anyway, this bundle knocks hundreds off the total.

At $800, it’s a serious way to save big on a next-gen platform while DDR5 prices remain stubbornly high.