Memory prices are climbing, but you can beat the price hike with this 32GB DDR5 6400MHz RAM kit while stocks last

If you’re thinking of building or upgrading a PC right now, you'll already know RAM prices have been rough lately. So, this deal caught my eye, with the Puskill 32GB DDR5 kit now $328 (was $380) at Amazon.

The current RAM crunch has pushed costs up for many builders, which makes any deal on DDR5 stand out. Yes, that’s still a sizable investment compared to where things were last year, but in today’s memory market, any real discount on high-speed DDR5 is definitely worth a look.

This kit includes 32GB total in a 2 x 16GB configuration. For modern gaming rigs, creative workstations, and multitasking-heavy setups, 32GB is the sweet spot.

Today's top 32GB DDR5 memory deal

Save $52 Puskill 32GB DDR5 Kit (2x16GB): was $379.99 now $327.99 at Amazon This DDR5 kit runs at 6400MHz with CL40 timings, boosting data transfer and responsiveness for demanding tasks. It supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO for easy BIOS overclocking and fits modern Intel 700/600 and Ryzen 7000 systems. With heat spreaders and solid compatibility, it’s a solid choice for upgrades.

The RAM runs at 6400MHz, giving you faster data transfer, snappier load times, and smoother performance in demanding apps.

Timings come in at CL40-40-40-84, balancing speed and stability. You’re not just chasing raw frequency, you’re getting consistent performance under load.

It supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles. That means you can enable the rated 6400MHz speed in the BIOS with a single click, as long as your motherboard supports it.

Compatibility covers Intel 700 and 600 series platforms, along with AMD Ryzen 7000 systems. It’s built for current-gen desktops, not older boards.

The modules use a 288-pin UDIMM design at 1.35V. An anodized aluminum heat spreader helps manage thermals during long gaming sessions or heavy creative workloads.

If you’re editing video, working in 3D, compiling code, or running multiple apps at once, extra high-speed memory makes a clear difference.

Given the ongoing RAM pricing pressure, getting a 6400MHz 32GB DDR5 kit under $330 isn’t something we see every day.

If your build needs more headroom and you don’t want to pay over the odds, this offer is a definitely worth a look.

One note that did make me laugh though. The name really is Puskill, and not as the retail giant would have you believe, “Pulskill”.