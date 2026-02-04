RAM prices are skyrocketing, but this 32GB G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 kit is over $100 off right now

If you’ve been watching DDR5 prices lately, you already know how wild things have become. So, this deal quickly caught my eye - G.SKILL Flare X5 Series DDR5-6000 32GB kit is $370 (was $473) at Newegg with the code BGSF285.

When building a PC or upgrade an existing one, RAM is now one of the priciest components. But over the last six months, 32GB DDR5-6000 kits have gone from around $120–$130 to roughly $500–$520, according to PCPartPicker.

The kit is already down to $380, but using that code shaves an extra $10 off the price if you want the best discount.

Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal

Save 22% ($103) G.SKILL Flare X5 Series DDR5-6000 32GB kit: was $472.99 now $369.99 at Newegg The G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 32GB kit delivers fast, stable performance with CL36 timings and AMD EXPO support. Dual-channel 2x×16GB capacity, low-profile heat spreaders, and proven reliability make it an easy upgrade today for builders facing today’s volatile memory market. Remember to copy this code to get the full discount: BGSF285

This Flare X5 kit runs at DDR5-6000 with CL36 timings (36-36-36-96) at 1.35V and is tuned for AMD systems using EXPO profiles.

That means easy setup in the BIOS and stable, high-speed performance without manual tweaking. DDR5-6000 remains a sweet spot for modern Ryzen builds, offering excellent bandwidth and responsiveness for gaming, productivity, and everyday use.

With this kit you get a dual-channel 32GB configuration, which is ideal for current and next-gen systems, especially with creative applications and games becoming more memory-hungry.

The low-profile black heat spreaders keep things cool and compatible with most air coolers, while the unbuffered, non-ECC design is exactly what you want for a desktop build.

With DDR5 pricing still sky high and no real sign of that changing any time soon, grabbing a solid 32GB kit below current market averages makes a lot of sense.

This is a genuinely great deal in a tough memory market, but you'll need to act fast as it won't be in stock at that price for long.