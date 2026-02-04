RAM prices are skyrocketing, but this 32GB G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 kit is over $100 off right now
You can guarantee it won't stay that price for long though
If you’ve been watching DDR5 prices lately, you already know how wild things have become. So, this deal quickly caught my eye - G.SKILL Flare X5 Series DDR5-6000 32GB kit is $370 (was $473) at Newegg with the code BGSF285.
When building a PC or upgrade an existing one, RAM is now one of the priciest components. But over the last six months, 32GB DDR5-6000 kits have gone from around $120–$130 to roughly $500–$520, according to PCPartPicker.
The kit is already down to $380, but using that code shaves an extra $10 off the price if you want the best discount.
Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal
The G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 32GB kit delivers fast, stable performance with CL36 timings and AMD EXPO support. Dual-channel 2x×16GB capacity, low-profile heat spreaders, and proven reliability make it an easy upgrade today for builders facing today’s volatile memory market.
Remember to copy this code to get the full discount: BGSF285
This Flare X5 kit runs at DDR5-6000 with CL36 timings (36-36-36-96) at 1.35V and is tuned for AMD systems using EXPO profiles.
That means easy setup in the BIOS and stable, high-speed performance without manual tweaking. DDR5-6000 remains a sweet spot for modern Ryzen builds, offering excellent bandwidth and responsiveness for gaming, productivity, and everyday use.
With this kit you get a dual-channel 32GB configuration, which is ideal for current and next-gen systems, especially with creative applications and games becoming more memory-hungry.
The low-profile black heat spreaders keep things cool and compatible with most air coolers, while the unbuffered, non-ECC design is exactly what you want for a desktop build.
With DDR5 pricing still sky high and no real sign of that changing any time soon, grabbing a solid 32GB kit below current market averages makes a lot of sense.
This is a genuinely great deal in a tough memory market, but you'll need to act fast as it won't be in stock at that price for long.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
