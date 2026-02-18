RAM prices are through the roof, but you can save $30 on 16GB of G.SKILL Ripjaws M5 Neo DDR5-6000 right now

Still hunting for a fair price on RAM? I've just found the G.SKILL Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB Series DDR5 memory is currently down to $210 (was $240) at Newegg with promo code SSF2999.

That's a nice chunk of savings on a high-speed 16GB module that targets creatives and professionals who want quick performance without blowing the budget.

This kit runs at DDR5 6000 (PC5 48000) with CL36 latency and 36-36-36-76 timings. It uses 1.10V, which helps keep power usage reasonable while still delivering strong speed for modern desktop setups.

Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal

This is a 16GB module with a black heat spreader and RGB lighting, so it looks stylish in an in a windowed case while keeping temperatures under control.

RGB customization is included, which adds a bit of personality without cranking up the price.

The kit supports AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 profiles, letting you enable the right performance setting directly in BIOS when paired with compatible hardware.

Out of the box, it will boot at SPD speed, then you can switch on XMP or EXPO to reach the rated overclock speed.

It doesn’t include ECC, which is normal for performance-focused consumer memory, and it keeps things straightforward for everyday high-performance desktop use.

System stability at full speed depends on hardware compatibility. Some systems could need BIOS tuning or updates to hit the advertised DDR5 6000 speed, especially on older boards.

The low-profile heat spreader also helps with clearance around large air coolers, which is useful if your system uses a bulkier CPU setup.

Installation is simple, and once profiles are enabled, performance gains in multitasking and content workloads should be easy to notice during everyday use.

If you’re upgrading from DDR4 or building a fresh system, this deal is a great choice, given how much DDR5 is selling for these days.