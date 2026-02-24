RAM prices are sky-high, but you can take $80 off this 32GB G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 kit right now using a promo code at Newegg

If you’re looking at building or upgrading a PC right now, you’ve probably felt the RAM crunch. DDR5 pricing hasn’t exactly been friendly, and fast kits from big names can push budgets higher than expected.

I've found a great deal on this G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB 32GB kit for $400 (was $480) at Newegg when you use the code SSF3379.

This is a 32GB dual-channel kit, made up of 2x16GB modules. It runs at DDR5 6000, rated PC5 48000, with CL36 timings at 36-36-36-96 and 1.35V. DDR5 6000 is a sweet spot for many builds. Pair it with a compatible Intel 600 Series board like B660 or Z690, enable the XMP 3.0 profile in BIOS, and you’re good to go.

Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal

Save 17% ($80) G.SKILL 32GB Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 6000 kit : was $480 now $400 at Newegg This 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000 kit delivers fast PC5 48000 speeds with CL36 timings and 1.35V operation. Designed for Intel 600 Series platforms, it supports XMP 3.0 for easy performance tuning. The black heat spreader aids cooling, while customizable RGB lighting adds flair to high-performance gaming and content creation builds.

Out of the box, it boots at standard SPD speeds, but once XMP is enabled on supported hardware, it reaches the rated overclock speed.

As always, stability depends on your motherboard and CPU, and this kit comes as a matched pair, so you'll avoid the compatibility headaches that can crop up when mixing modules from different manufacturers.

The Trident Z5 RGB series isn’t just about raw speed either. It features a black heat spreader for thermal control and customizable RGB lighting for those who want their build to look stylish too.

For content creators, and power users juggling large projects, 32GB is quickly becoming the new baseline. It gives you breathing room for heavy multitasking, and demanding workloads.

With $80 off, this is a rare chance to grab high-speed DDR5 6000 from G.SKILL without paying full price. In today’s RAM market, that’s a very good deal.