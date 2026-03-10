Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 10 (game #1003).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Article continues below

NYT Connections today (game #1004) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRESS

SNOW

PALM

JAZZ

YEW

LIFT

SPRUCE

TRAFFIC

PINE

POCKET

OUI

PINCH

HEE

ICE CREAM

SPIFF

MI

NYT Connections today (game #1004) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Deftly burgle

GREEN: Improvements

BLUE: Conical variety

PURPLE: Sound like people

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #1004) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STEAL

GREEN: MAKE NICER, WITH "UP"

BLUE: KINDS OF CONES

PURPLE: PRONOUN HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1004) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1004, are…

YELLOW: STEAL LIFT, PALM, PINCH, POCKET

LIFT, PALM, PINCH, POCKET GREEN: MAKE NICER, WITH "UP" DRESS, JAZZ, SPIFF, SPRUCE

DRESS, JAZZ, SPIFF, SPRUCE BLUE: KINDS OF CONES ICE CREAM, PINE, SNOW, TRAFFIC

ICE CREAM, PINE, SNOW, TRAFFIC PURPLE: PRONOUN HOMOPHONES HEE, MI, OUI, YEW

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

This was an easy bunch of groups but I still managed to find a mistake.

Leaping ahead before thinking I connected PALM, SPRUCE, PINE and YEW thinking that we were looking for a group of evergreen trees.

On a more positive note I did manage to see the PRONOUN HOMOPHONES after belatedly realizing that OUI was the French word for yes and how it was pronounced. It pays not to overthink Connections a lot of the time!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, March 10, game #1003)

YELLOW: COOK WITH DRY HEAT BROWN, ROAST, SEAR, TOAST

BROWN, ROAST, SEAR, TOAST GREEN: FAMILIAL NICKNAMES CUZ, GRAM, POP, UNC

CUZ, GRAM, POP, UNC BLUE: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS MASS, MISS, PENN, WASH

MASS, MISS, PENN, WASH PURPLE: PUNCH BOX, DUKE, SLUG, SOCK