Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has set a new all-time concurrent Steam record

The game's player count has almost doubled since 2019

The series is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary with all-new content

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has eclipsed its own concurrent player record on Steam amid the series' 10th anniversary celebration.

As Eurogamer reports, over the weekend, The Division 2 saw a massive increase in players on Valve's PC platform, almost doubling its previous peak of 14,858 players, and is now sitting at a new, all-time concurrent peak of 27,482 players, according to SteamDB. The numbers may also change after publishing this article.

This is the highest player count since the game launched in 2019 and is seemingly attributed to the series' ongoing 10th anniversary celebration season, which kicked off earlier this month.

The four-week Anniversary Season is running until April 1 and includes the new, limited-time Realism Mode, which lets players experience the game "in a more grounded and unforgiving way, where every decision matters."

Realism Mode takes place throughout the game's Warlords of New York expansion, which is also now accessible to all Division 2 players for free during the Anniversary Season.

A new, limited-time Event Pass has also been added, offering new rewards in exchange for completing a series of activities.

On top of that, Massive Entertainment has also laid out a roadmap for The Division 2. More seasons have been confirmed, including the first, Rise Up, which is expected to arrive in April and feature new challenges in addition to new rewards, gear, weapons, and more.

The upcoming season will also offer PvP balancing and content updates, expanded crossplay across consoles and PC, one new Incursion, new Classified Assignments, and a new Central Park expansion.

Closed testing has also begun for Survivors, The Division 2's upcoming extraction game mode.

Elsewhere, The Division 3 is now in active development at Massive Entertainment. The game was being led by executive producer Julian Gerighty before he left in January. Creative directors Yannick Banchereau and Mathias Karlson are still working on the project, as well as The Division 2.

