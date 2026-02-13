The new Kingdom Come: Deliverance 'next gen' update adds 4K support and 'ultra' graphics on consoles — and it's free if you already own the game
It's kingdom coming to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles today
- A new Kingdom Come: Deliverance update has been released
- It massively improves performance and visuals on Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5
- Best of all, it's free for existing owners on console
Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios has released a surprise update for the game, upgrading the experience for those playing on Xbox Series X and Series S or PlayStation 5.
Dubbed the 'NextGen Update' it contains a wealth of improvements designed to take full advantage of current generation hardware. This includes bumping up the graphics to the equivalent of the 'Ultra' configuration on PC, with high resolution textures and a 4K picture.
This isn't a simple patch either, but rather a set of full native Xbox Series X and Series S, PS5 and PS5 Pro ports. All consoles will offer up to 60fps, with FSR upscaling and anti-aliasing added.
Considering the fact that the game originally ran at roughly 30fps when it first launched for PS4 and Xbox One, these are some pretty substantial upgrades that should bring the experience much closer to that of the excellent sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Some smaller changes included in this upgrade are the ability to link a Deep Silver account, plus new Czech and Japanese voice over options. Turkish, Ukrainian, and Brazilian Portuguese languages have all been improved, too.
Best of all, this whole update will be free for those that already own the game on console. If you don't yet have it, you can pick up the standard edition or Royal Edition to take advantage of the new features today.
