Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5 and PC will receive a free update on January 22

The update arrives the same day the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox versions launch

The patch adds Streamlined Progression and will also be available for Switch 2 and Xbox editions

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will receive a free PlayStation 5 and PC update, the same day the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox editions release.

The studio shared the news in a new social media post today, confirming that the PS5 and PC patch will arrive on January 22 to coincide with the launch of the Switch 2, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the game.

This patch is set to introduce Streamlined Progression, a feature that was initially only announced for Switch 2 and Xbox.

The game assist features essentially max out players' HP and MP, offering a major advantage in battle and ensuring they can't die.

Damage dealt to enemies is also maxed to 9,999, the Limit and ATB gauge will be filled, and players can also gain the maximum number of certain items. Max Materia levels, 2x EXP, and 3x AP gain will also be given.

"After we announced Streamlined Progression for FFVII Remake, we received a lot of requests to bring the update to PC and PS5 as well," said director Naoki Hamaguchi in an X / Twitter post.

"In response to that, we’ve decided to roll out the update across all platforms, timed with the launch of the Switch2 and Xbox versions. I’m excited for even more players to experience it."

