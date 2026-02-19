Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (that's a lot of editions) is out now
- This version promises 4K resolution at up to 60fps
- The upgrade is available on the Nintendo eShop, with a physical release coming in April
In a bit of news that had me pinching myself just to make sure I wasn't dreaming, Nintendo has indeed shadowdropped the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.
Horrendous naming convention aside, the Switch 2 Edition is available to buy now digitally on the Nintendo eShop. And as ever, owners of the original Switch release can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition for a small fee. A physical version will also be made available on April 16, 2026, and it appears it'll be fully on-cart as opposed to a Game-Key Card release.
The Nintendo eShop listing for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has been updated with the Switch 2 Edition's features, and they are as follows:
- Supports enhanced resolutions up to 4K in TV mode
- Improved performance at up to 60fps
Don't expect any sweeping additions, then, at least not beyond what Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition already added on top of the base game. Like we saw with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this appears to be a very light Switch 2 Edition that touches up performance and image quality.
And to be honest, the game did kind of need it. I adored Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition when I played it for the first time last year, but the Switch hardware certainly struggled to keep the game at a steady 30fps at times, and the busy nature of its environments left image quality feeling very soupy at times.
Now, though, I'm dying to jump back in thanks to these upgrades. And I sincerely hope the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy will follow suit with their own Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best handheld games consoles
1. Best overall:
Nintendo Switch 2
2. Best for PC gamers:
Steam Deck OLED
3. Best budget
Nintendo Switch Lite
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.