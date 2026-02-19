Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (that's a lot of editions) is out now

This version promises 4K resolution at up to 60fps

The upgrade is available on the Nintendo eShop, with a physical release coming in April

In a bit of news that had me pinching myself just to make sure I wasn't dreaming, Nintendo has indeed shadowdropped the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Horrendous naming convention aside, the Switch 2 Edition is available to buy now digitally on the Nintendo eShop. And as ever, owners of the original Switch release can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition for a small fee. A physical version will also be made available on April 16, 2026, and it appears it'll be fully on-cart as opposed to a Game-Key Card release.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition — Nintendo Switch 2 Edition — Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Nintendo eShop listing for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has been updated with the Switch 2 Edition's features, and they are as follows:

Supports enhanced resolutions up to 4K in TV mode

Improved performance at up to 60fps

Don't expect any sweeping additions, then, at least not beyond what Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition already added on top of the base game. Like we saw with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this appears to be a very light Switch 2 Edition that touches up performance and image quality.

And to be honest, the game did kind of need it. I adored Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition when I played it for the first time last year, but the Switch hardware certainly struggled to keep the game at a steady 30fps at times, and the busy nature of its environments left image quality feeling very soupy at times.

Now, though, I'm dying to jump back in thanks to these upgrades. And I sincerely hope the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy will follow suit with their own Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades.

