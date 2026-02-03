Tom Clancy's The Division: Definitive Edition is now available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

The bundle was leaked last month after advertisements were spotted in the wild

This latest version has replaced the Gold Edition on all console storefronts

Ubisoft has officially released Tom Clancy's The Division: Definitive Edition for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

While it may look like the company didn't formally announce the latest edition of the 2016 game, it in fact did via a Twitch stream last week, but it clearly flew under the radar.

The announcement comes after advertisements for the package were spotted in Japan in early January, along with brand-new merchandise.

The Definitive Edition has been released to mark the game's 10th anniversary, and while many fans speculated that it would be a remaster or remake, unfortunately, that's not the case.

The Division: Definitive Edition is now available for $49.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and doesn't appear to feature any new content or graphical updates for current-gen platforms. However, Ubisoft does mention that 60FPS is available on PS5 in the Twitch VOD.

The edition includes the base game, Season Pass and its exclusive outfits, the Underground, Survival, and Last Stand expansions, along with a bunch of extra weapons and outfit packs that have already been available for some time.

"Get the complete The Division experience in this Definitive Edition! The base game, all three Season Pass expansions, and multiple cosmetic packs await you," its description reads on the Xbox store.

"The Definitive Edition also includes gear sets, weapon skins, and customization options, everything you need to stand out as an elite agent."

Aside from the aformentioned 60FPS for PlayStation, the description makes no mention of any upscaling, frame rate improvements, or visual upgrades for current-gen.

"So the Definitive Edition is just a new bundle? Here I was thinking that 'definitive' might mean 'improved' or 'remastered' (in some sense) and not just 'stuff you can buy regularly for $10 plus cosmetics that now costs $50'," one fan wrote on the game's subreddit.

Some fans are also pointing out that this latest version is a replacement for the already existing Gold Edition, only with extra cosmetics that have been available separately.

After some investigating, it looks like the Gold Edition has already been removed from storefronts, including the Ubisoft store.

Last month, Ubisoft announced layoffs at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm, which affected 55 jobs, as part of a restructuring effort.

The company has confirmed that The Division franchise will remain a priority, as work on the next iteration in the series, The Division 3, continues, along with updates on The Division 2 and the game's Survivors extraction mode.

