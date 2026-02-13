One of the thirstiest fighting games ever is coming to PS5 with a new photo mode to 'capture every angle' of your favorite characters — and you'll even be able to play it for free
Dead or Alive 6 Last Round is out later this year
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Dead or Alive 6 Last Round has been revealed
- This enhanced version of the 2019 fighting includes new costumes and features
- This includes a new photo mode to "capture every angle" of your favorite fighters
Dead or Alive 6 Last Round, an enhanced version of the incredibly thirsty 2019 fighting game, has been revealed and it brings a wealth of new costumes and features.
Set to launch on June 25 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC , it has been fully optimized for current generation hardware. it will include the game's original 24 characters, plus the five DLC characters Nyotengu, Phase 4, Momiji, Rachel, and Tamaki.
On top of this, multiple characters will be receiving new costumes inspired by other Team Ninja developed games. This includes outfits styled after Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge, Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation, and more.
Dead or Alive 6 Last Round will also come with a brand new photo mode, which will enable players to *ahem* "capture every angle of their favourite fighters" according to a recent press release. It will offer the ability to change a character's position and select a pose, so it sounds like a pretty extensive tool and could prove a fun way to show off some of the new outfits.
Owners of the original Dead or Alive 6 release also don't need to worry, as all save data, premium tickets, and DLC costume purchases are set to carry over to Last Round.
If all that wasn't enough, the game is launching alongside a free-to-play version called Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Core Fighters. This is far from your usual demo or free trial either, and offers unlimited access to all modes except the story mode, albeit with a very limited roster of characters.
And before you ask, yes you'll even be able to try out that shiny new photo mode without having to spend any money.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best PS5 controllers
1. Best overall:
DualSense Wireless Controller
2. Best pro:
DualSense Edge
3. Best for versatility:
Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
5. Best for accessibility
PlayStation Access Controller
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.