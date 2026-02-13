Dead or Alive 6 Last Round has been revealed

This enhanced version of the 2019 fighting includes new costumes and features

This includes a new photo mode to "capture every angle" of your favorite fighters

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round, an enhanced version of the incredibly thirsty 2019 fighting game, has been revealed and it brings a wealth of new costumes and features.

Set to launch on June 25 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC , it has been fully optimized for current generation hardware. it will include the game's original 24 characters, plus the five DLC characters Nyotengu, Phase 4, Momiji, Rachel, and Tamaki.

On top of this, multiple characters will be receiving new costumes inspired by other Team Ninja developed games. This includes outfits styled after Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge, Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation, and more.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round will also come with a brand new photo mode, which will enable players to *ahem* "capture every angle of their favourite fighters" according to a recent press release. It will offer the ability to change a character's position and select a pose, so it sounds like a pretty extensive tool and could prove a fun way to show off some of the new outfits.

Owners of the original Dead or Alive 6 release also don't need to worry, as all save data, premium tickets, and DLC costume purchases are set to carry over to Last Round.

If all that wasn't enough, the game is launching alongside a free-to-play version called Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Core Fighters. This is far from your usual demo or free trial either, and offers unlimited access to all modes except the story mode, albeit with a very limited roster of characters.

And before you ask, yes you'll even be able to try out that shiny new photo mode without having to spend any money.

