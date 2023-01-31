Best PS5 controllers in 2023

Getting yourself one of the best PS5 controllers is the ideal way to game comfortably on Sony’s console. Whether you want an upgrade on the standard DualSense controller that came in the box or you need a spare gamepad for local multiplayer games, these are the top options available right now.

There isn’t as much variety to the best PS5 controllers as with the best Xbox controllers or the best Nintendo Switch controllers . Still, we are beginning to see PS5 controllers with additional features, such as remappable buttons, hairline trigger stops, and microswitches if you’re looking for something different.

More PS5 controller options will launch in 2023, which is good because the current offering is catered to a pro player market, with high prices to match. After an SSD, we think an additional PS5 controller is close to an essential PS5 accessory upgrade. If you’re looking to get the most out of your console setup this year, then we’re also rounding up the best SSDs for PS5 and the best PS5 headsets , too.

1. DualSense The best PS5 controller specifications Colour Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, Red, White Condition New, Refurbished Game Platform Reasons to buy + Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback + Ergonomic design + Competitively priced Reasons to avoid - Disappointing battery life

The DualSense takes the top spot as the best PS5 controller right now. It offers excellent build quality and features even higher-end alternatives don’t. We’ve been using this particular controller now for over two years to great success because of the genuinely innovative inclusions of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which both first and third-party game developers are utilizing in exciting ways. This is it if you’re after the most cost-effective way to play PS5 games .

The DualSense is one of the best controllers Sony has ever released, one of those rare gaming devices that feels genuinely innovative DualSense review

Extra features aside, the DualSense is just an incredibly well-designed gamepad to have in your hands. A little curvier than the DualShock 4 that shipped with the PS4, this makes for a controller that’s more comfortable to use for long play sessions. Every aspect of the controller, such as the face buttons, the D-pad, and those all-star triggers, feels great to the touch.

Where the DualSense is let down by the battery life. All these extra bells and whistles come at a cost: you can expect anywhere from four to eight hours of use between charges. We often found ourselves reaching for the included USB-C cable when going the distance in longer titles such as God of War Raganrok and Ghost of Tsushima.

Read more: DualSense Wireless Controller review

2. DualSense Edge The best PS5 controller for pro gaming Reasons to buy + A step up in build quality + Lots of customization options + New function buttons are great Reasons to avoid - Expensive for what it is - Battery life is poor

While the DualSense Edge is only a slight improvement over the stock model, what’s offered here with this upgraded version is likely to appeal to hardcore gamers. Priced at $199.99 / £209.99 / AU$339.95, this gamepad isn’t meant to replace the standard PS5 controller.

The DualSense Edge is great to handle thanks to its high-end build quality DualSense Edge review

The biggest upgrade with the DualSense Edge is in the build quality and aesthetic tweaks. It’s down to the redesigned triggers, touchpad, and slightly heavier chassis. It feels like a premium product while offering the extra functionality you should expect from a controller that’s more than double the cost of a standard DualSense. We particularly enjoyed the adjustable trigger stops, rear paddles, and function buttons which made a real difference in games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Returnal . Depending on how you play on your PS5, you’ll either notice these additions as game changers or nice extras.

The one thing that the DualSense Edge doesn’t address is the battery life. You can expect anywhere from six to eight hours, depending on what features you’re using. We found that the controller averaged just over seven hours before going flat when utilizing everything that the Edge could do. Seeing as some PS5 controllers aimed at the Esports scene strip away core DualSense functionality and cost more than this, such as with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro , we think this model is a good investment for those who will use it to its full potential.

Read more: DualSense Edge review

3. Scuf Reflex Pro The best PS5 controller for customization Reasons to buy + Vastly customizable + Rear paddles work great + The grip is lovely Reasons to avoid - Battery life isn't improved - Premium price tag

The main attraction of the Scuf Reflex Pro is its customization options, where you can create unique color schemes for your controller with a simple-to-use design tool. You’re paying a pretty penny for the privilege, though. With prices starting at $219.99 / £219.99 (roughly AU$315), fine-tuning your pad doesn’t come cheap.

The Scuf Reflex Pro is a noticeable improvement on the DualSense controller

Our review unit has a black and red color scheme with a complementing face plate and color-matched buttons, triggers, bumpers, and D-pad. There are over 25 pre-made designs to choose from and a vast array of color combinations should you want to take things in a different direction. The main thing that separates the standard Reflex from the Pro variant is the ‘high-performance grip’, which costs $19.99 / £19.99 (approximately $AU38) to add to your controller. We found that it was easily the better investment here as it feels substantially more supportive than the otherwise smooth finish of the DualSense’s chassis.

The Scuf Reflex Pro retains everything that makes the PS5 DualSense special, the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You’re also getting remappable paddles, which you can use to free up your hands over the face buttons. Ultimately, we found these functions are ultimately secondary to the design customization. If you’ve dreamed of having a particular color combo for your PS5 controller with the extra coin to spend, this is a great start.

Read more: Scuf Reflex Pro review

4. Nacon Daija The best PS5 controller for fighting games Reasons to buy + Excellent feeling buttons + Robust build quality + Comfortable on lap and table Reasons to avoid - A little bulky - Availability is spotty right now

If you’re looking at a new PS5 controller to get the most out of fighting games, then you should look past a traditional gamepad. The Nacon Daija is our pick for the best fight stick . We were continuously impressed with the build quality, the parts used, and the overall responsiveness when battling it out in titles such as Guilty Gear Strive and Tekken 7. It’s not cheap, though: the Daija currently retails for around $292 / £240 from its €279.90 cited MSRP.

We can highly recommend the Nacon Daija to those looking for a reliable and responsive arcade stick experience Nacon Daija review

The Nacon Daija is a controller, with a good amount of heft and size, making it stable when the fighting gets intense. We found the Daija comfortable whether used on the lap or a table. What’s particularly great about this controller is you can open it up to make repairs or any upgrades to the buttons, switches, and stick if required. Given that you’re getting top-of-the-line Sanwa-Denshi parts here, we never saw the immediate need to swap these out.

While primarily marketed at the fighting game community, the Nacon Daija is also a superstar for your arcade games. We particularly enjoyed run-throughs of titles such as Streets of Rage 4, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, and Metal Slug 3. Given the price tag, it’s certainly an investment, but if you want to take on the latest and greatest fighting games with superior input control than a gamepad, then we think it’s worth a shot.

Read more: Nacon Daija arcade stick review (opens in new tab)

Best PS5 controllers - Frequently asked questions

Are Scuf PS5 controllers worth it? In our experience, we’ve found that Scuf controllers for PS5 are well-built and highly customizable but far from essential. Ultimately, you’re paying a premium on the design and a few extra features.

Are there third-party PS5 controllers? There are now several options as far as third-party PS5 controllers go. There are officially licensed options from Razer and Victrix, as well as unlicensed controllers from Scuf. It’s still early days for the PS5, so we’re likely to see more developers create gamepads for the platform further into the console’s life.