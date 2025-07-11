Forget Prime Day if you're after DualSense or DualSense Edge deals - you simply won't find them at Amazon. That's no surprise, as we don't typically expect PlayStation to discount its own controllers that often.

What is surprising, though, is that the PS5 pad and its premium counterpart are cheaper at EE Store in the UK. Take the DualSense Chroma Pearl model, for example, which is down to £54.99 (was £69.99) at EE Store, as well as the DualSense Edge which is 30 quid cheaper at £169 (was £199.99).

In the US, it's been tough on the DualSense deal front, but we've included the best US prices we can find for the controllers below, too, in each deal block.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the DualSense and DualSense Edge in your region.

Today's best DualSense Wireless Controller deals

The DualSense Wireless Controller is, perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the best PS5 controllers you can buy. I mean, you'd know if you own a PS5, because you've got one by default.

That being said, the temptation to upgrade to a limited edition model, or indeed the premium DualSense Edge, can be a strong one thanks to these lower prices at EE Store in the UK. I've personally owned the DualSense Edge since launch, and while my three-and-a-half star rating might read harshly, this is purely down to the price and minimal improvements across the board. It does, however, feel really nice in the hands and the addition of two 'Function' buttons for quick button profile swapping is extremely welcome.