Forget Prime Day if you're after DualSense or DualSense Edge deals - you simply won't find them at Amazon. That's no surprise, as we don't typically expect PlayStation to discount its own controllers that often.
What is surprising, though, is that the PS5 pad and its premium counterpart are cheaper at EE Store in the UK. Take the DualSense Chroma Pearl model, for example, which is down to £54.99 (was £69.99) at EE Store, as well as the DualSense Edge which is 30 quid cheaper at £169 (was £199.99).
• Jump to all the best Amazon US Prime Day deals here
In the US, it's been tough on the DualSense deal front, but we've included the best US prices we can find for the controllers below, too, in each deal block.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the DualSense and DualSense Edge in your region.
Today's best DualSense Wireless Controller deals
The exquisite Chroma Pearl variant is the standout DualSense deal at EE today, with the retailer slashing a full 15 quid off the list price.
Amazon UK price: £69.95
US price: $70.99 at Walmart
Not listed as a saving but this is the lowest price for a white DualSense we can find this Prime Day if you're after the normal default pad.
US price: $66.99 at Walmart
Also not listed as an actual discount, and perhaps EEs preferred price point, but this still represents the best UK price we can find right now on the Midnight Black DualSense.
US price: $65.99 at Walmart
This really does seem to be EE's preferred price point on the premium Edge controller and, frankly, we're very much here for it. This is still a 200 quid controller, remember, so this is a solid saving of £30 even if EE doesn't explicitly say so.
Midnight Black: was £199.99 now £189 at EE Store
US Price: $187.25 at Walmart
The DualSense Wireless Controller is, perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the best PS5 controllers you can buy. I mean, you'd know if you own a PS5, because you've got one by default.
That being said, the temptation to upgrade to a limited edition model, or indeed the premium DualSense Edge, can be a strong one thanks to these lower prices at EE Store in the UK. I've personally owned the DualSense Edge since launch, and while my three-and-a-half star rating might read harshly, this is purely down to the price and minimal improvements across the board. It does, however, feel really nice in the hands and the addition of two 'Function' buttons for quick button profile swapping is extremely welcome.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More DualSense deals
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
- Rob DwiarManaging Editor, TechRadar Gaming
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.