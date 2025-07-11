Prime Day is nearly over, but there's still time to bag my favorite Xbox controller ever for a massively reduced price!

Honestly, if you're thinking of getting one Xbox or PC controller this Prime Day, then I really think it should be the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro that is discounted on both sides of the Atlantic - though in slightly different forms.

In the US, the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller is down to $137.99 at Amazon was $169.99) - this is its lowest price for a full year at the retailer and absolutely worth considering if you're after something premium for less.

In the UK, the deal is slightly different - but probably quite a bit better to be honest. The Forza Horizon XR variant of the eSwap X Pro - which is the same but sporting a funky design and giving you one extra module - is down to a mere £89.55 at Amazon (was £172.63) which is a frankly ridiculous impulse-purchase-worthy price that would make a fine final addition to any Prime Day shopping basket.

Today's best Thrustmaster controller deal

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller: was $149.99 now $137.99 at Amazon It's not the biggest discount in the world at Amazon US, but it's a significant one as it takes the brilliant eSwap X Pro down to its lowest price in a year as far as I can tell, and saves you $33 from the non-Prime price too.

Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro Forza Horizon Edition controller: was £17.63 now £89.55 at Amazon In the UK, however, you can save a whole heap of cash on the X Pro - but the Forza Horizon edition, specifically. This edition still gets you the standard controller in a funky design, but also a special racing wheel module for, well, racing games. Even if you're not a racer, this is a bargain on the controller itself and not one to be missed.

This is a superb saving on what I think is simply one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers ever made.

I say that first because it's a standout, premium pad that sports a host of features that can give you an edge in competitive play or ensure you have a gamepad setup exactly the way you want it. But I also say that as I have a personal soft spot for it: the eSwap X Pro was the first controller I could really use on an Xbox console - the modules allowed me to change it to a symmetrical layout and thus I finally had a pad that played nice with my hands.

I reviewed and also like the slight newer Thrustmaster eSwap X2 and think it's also superb for similar reasons, but price cuts on the original eSwap X Pro are worth celebrating. highlighting, and committing to all the same.

The extra driving module on the Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro Forza Horizon Edition gives the UK deal an edge in terms of value here, and is an absolutely belting deal.

