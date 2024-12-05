My Xbox Year in Review 2024 features bangers like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Rumble Roses XX, here's how to see yours

Xbox Year in Review 2024 is available now

It shows your most played games this year

You can see yours via the Xbox website

The Xbox Year in Review 2024 has landed, with gamers everywhere learning just how many hours they’ve wasted in the last 12 months. The annual list, which is something like Spotify Wrapped for those that don’t leave the house, highlights your most played Xbox games from across the year.

My personal Xbox Year in Review 2024 shows that I spent the most time in Microsoft Flight Simulator, with Dead Island 2 coming in at a close second. Next up is Forza Motorsport, where I am apparently in the top 40% of the game’s most active players despite only really playing the single player modes.

You get a quick-fire list of other favorites too, highlighting 20 more top games from your collection. For me that included the likes of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Grounded, and more embarrassing entries like Rumble Roses XX.

There’s also a breakdown of the number of achievements you’ve earned, your preferred platform, the balance of genres you chose, and more.

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, you’re also presented with a little section that displays the number of months you’ve been subscribed, the total number of minutes spent in Game Pass titles, and you’re most played of the bunch.

Overall, it makes for some quite interesting reading and is undeniably quite a fun little end of year bonus.

If you’re an Xbox player, you can see your Xbox Year in Review 2024 by heading to a special landing page on the Xbox website. Sign into your account if prompted and you should be greeted with a personalized page displaying all of your stats.

Of course, PlayStation players also have their own year in review to look forward to. If previous years are anything to go by, it should be launching some time within the next couple of weeks.