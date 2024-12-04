Nintendo Switch 2 accessories have reportedly appeared for sale online, but I've seen Bigfoot photos that are more believable

Third-party Nintendo Switch 2 accessories have surfaced on online shopping sites

They match previous leaks, but are unlikely to be genuine

The console has yet to be officially unveiled by Nintendo

Some accessories, purportedly designed for the tentatively named Nintendo Switch 2, have appeared on online shopping websites.

As noted by VGC, accessories allegedly designed for the Nintendo Switch 2 are now up for sale at Chinese retailer Alibaba including a case and tempered glass screen protector. The screen protector appears to be designed for a display much larger than that of the original Nintendo Switch, lining up with previous rumors that its upcoming successor would have a bigger screen.

The case also looks quite different from anything that we’ve seen for the original. It’s bigger, appearing to offer much more room for the Joy-Con controllers. There also seems to be something of a protrusion in the case’s design, though it’s not clear whether this is just for additional protective padding or indicates that the Nintendo Switch 2 controllers are expected to be a radically new shape.

Listing images for the products reveal dimensions too. The case is 1.9in / 5cm deep, with a height of 5.9in / 15cm and a width of 11.6in / 29.5cm which could give us a very rough idea of the Nintendo Switch 2’s size. This would make the system much closer in size to something like the Steam Deck OLED than the Nintendo Switch.

A logo is also shown on one product, though it looks more like a crude fan mock-up than anything else. It’s effectively just the current Nintendo Switch emblem with the number two haphazardly slapped on the end.

It almost goes without saying, but you should take the appearance of these products with a huge pile of salt. Sellers can list basically whatever they want on these kinds of websites, so this is far from an official confirmation of anything. It’s more likely that a few companies are trying to make a quick buck selling accessories in anticipation of the upcoming console, using the latest Nintendo Switch 2 leaks to take a best guess at what they could look like.

Nintendo has previously confirmed that a Nintendo Switch successor will be announced "within this fiscal year" - which is to say before March 31 2025. We'll likely have to wait for an official reveal before we will know for sure what the company has in store.

