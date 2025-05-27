Accessory maker PowerA has revealed its Nintendo Switch 2 line up

It includes a wired controller with Hall effect thumbsticks, plus a case and screen protector

All items are officially licensed and will be available in June

Gaming accessory brand PowerA has revealed its new line of licensed Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.

Available in June, the line includes the Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2, Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2, and Screen Protector 2-Pack for Nintendo Switch 2.

The Advantage Wired Controller will be offered in three colorways: a plain Black, the Super Mario inspired Mario Time or the colorful Mushroom Kingdom. All variants feature Hall effect thumbstick modules, which should help prevent drift.

Nintendo has previously confirmed that the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller does not include Hall effect components, so this could be a huge advantage for PowerA. At $39.99, the PowerA offering is also much cheaper than the Nintendo one - though there is a big catch.

This is a wired-only controller, so can only be used when it's plugged in. It does, however, benefit from the addition of on-board audio controls, with multiple presets to choose from (including a Bass Boost mode) and the ability to quickly mute your microphone.

As you might expect, it comes with two remappable rear inputs. These can be adjusted on the fly without the need for any software.

The Slim Case is then a $19.99 carrying case, with a subtle dark grey aesthetic and subtle red stitching. It's got space for the Nintendo Switch 2 console in addition to up to ten physical games, plus includes a built-in play stand for tabletop mode.

Finally, the Screen Protector is, well, a screen protector. You get two in each pack plus a Nintendo Switch 2 branded cleaning cloth, which isn't a bad deal for its $12.99 asking price.

Although there will undoubtedly be generic cases and screen protectors available for slightly cheaper, I find that it's always worth paying a little more for licensed products for the added peace of mind.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, 2025. It costs $449.99 / £395.99 on its own, or $499.99 / £429.99 for a bundle that includes a copy of Mario Kart World. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live now in both the US and UK.