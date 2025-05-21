The newly revealed Logitech G522 Lightspeed could become the new mid-range wireless gaming headset to beat

Logitech G has revealed the Logitech G522 Lightspeed

This wireless gaming headset boasts an impressive feature set and a great microphone

It hits shelves on June 16 for $179 / £139.99 / AU$299.95

Gaming accessory brand Logitech G has announced the Logitech G522 Lightspeed, a new wireless gaming headset intended to supersede the popular Logitech G733 Lightspeed.

The G522 Lightspeed features redesigned earcups, with a wider shape and an added layer of memory foam for enhanced comfort. It has a lightweight, adjustable fabric headband, which now rests flatter than its predecessor and has built-in ridges for better cooling.

The exterior of each ear cup features four eye-catching customizable RGB lighting zones, which can be tweaked to the color of your choice in the Logitech G Hub desktop software. It's also compatible with the Logitech G mobile app.

Under the hood, the headset is packing Logitech G's highest-fidelity 40mm Pro-G drivers with 24-bit / 48kHz signal processing for enhanced audio clarity and detail.

The headset comes bundled with a removable omnidirectional microphone, which offers an impressive 16-bit / 48kHz bandwidth. It's the same microphone found in the excellent, but much more expensive, Astro A50 X, which impressed with its crystal clear recordings in my hands-on testing.

On the Logitech G522 Lightspeed, the microphone has the added benefit of a built-in red LED indicator that illuminates when it's muted.

As its name would suggest, the headset can connect to PC or PlayStation 5 via Logitech's Lightspeed wireless dongle (which is included in the box), but also supports traditional Bluetooth for the aforementioned platforms in addition to Nintendo Switch and mobile. There's also the option for wired play via its USB Type-C connector.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Logitech claims up to 40 hours of battery life with the default lighting on, or up to 90 hours with it disabled, which is a pretty impressive figure. It's not quite the up to 200 hours promised by the competing HyperX Cloud III S, but it's still more than enough juice for a few weeks' worth of intense gaming sessions.

The Logitech G522 Lightspeed hits shelves on June 16 in white or black colorways. It costs $179 / £139.99 / AU$299.95, putting it in the midrange price bracket.

Its expansive feature set seems very promising, but only time will tell whether it becomes one of the best PC gaming headsets or best PS5 headsets around.