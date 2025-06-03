- The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 wireless gaming headset is available now
- The headset has multiplatform compatibility across all consoles and PC
- It has a bevy of features at an impressively competitive price point
Hardware manufacturer SteelSeries has just revealed its new Arctis Nova 3 wireless gaming headset lineup.
Sporting multiplatform capability (that's PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC in addition to mobile devices), custom drivers, a new companion app, and a rather impressive feature set, it may just be one of the next best wireless gaming headsets to enter the market. Doubly so when you take its price point into account.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 wireless gaming headset comes in at $109.99 / £99.99 and is available to purchase from the brand's website or select retailers in your region. You can choose from four distinct color options (black, white, aqua, and lavender), as well as a 3P (PlayStation) or 3X (Xbox) variant.
This means it's close but undercuts its SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 - a headset we love - brethren, offering an even more aggressively priced wireless option.
While this is a multiplatform headset, keep in mind that the 3X version is not compatible with PlayStation consoles. However, the 3P model does work with Xbox alongside all other major platforms. If you game across all consoles regularly, then the latter is the one to go for.
In terms of features, then, the Arctis Nova 3 is certainly packing a lot into a very competitively priced gaming headset. The brand's custom Nova drivers are featured here, offering full 360-degree spatial audio and compatibility with the PS5's Tempest 3D audio as well as Microsoft's own spatial sound solution.
An on-board 'quick switch' button lets you instantaneously swap between a 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.3 connection; handy if you're expecting a call or for listening to music while you game. The headset also features a ClearCast 2.X microphone, which should provide clear voice quality for online multiplayer with pals.
In terms of battery life, SteelSeries claims you'll get an impressive 30 hours via 2.4GHz and around 40 hours via Bluetooth. Fast charge is also supported, with the brand noting you'll get nine hours of battery life from just 15 minutes of charging.
Lastly, SteelSeries is launching a new Arctis companion app for Android and iOS devices. The app features more than 200 game audio presets, which can be swapped and customized on the fly even while you're playing. That's pretty nifty if you're the type to set profiles on a per-game basis for maximum immersion.
