Nintendo reveals that the Switch 2's GL/G2 buttons are easily customizable, and can be mapped for any game in the console's quick menu
The buttons are featured on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip and the Pro Controller 2
- A new tutorial on the Nintendo Today app shows players how to customize the Switch 2's GL and GR buttons
- While in-game, players can bring up the Quick Settings menu and easily remap the buttons to whatever they want
- The GL/GR buttons are only featured on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip and the Pro Controller 2
Nintendo has revealed a new way for players to customize the Switch 2's GL/GR buttons.
In a new post shared on the Nintendo Today app, the company offered an instructional overview video showing how the Switch 2's GL/GR buttons work and can be easily remapped for any game (via GameSpot).
Using Mario Kart World, Nintendo demonstrated that after launching the game to the start menu, players can bring up the Quick Settings menu, scroll down, and map the GL and GR buttons to whatever button they want, like A or B.
After assigning buttons, players can exit the menu and return to the game, making the process fast and simple.
[Switch 2]Use the Quick Settings menu to map the GL and GR buttons to whatever you want.These buttons are available on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip and the Pro Controller 2.(Also, day 1 patch confirmed for Mario Kart World. The title screen says it is on version 1.1.0.)[image or embed]@oatmealdome.bsky.social
In case you missed it, the GL and GR buttons are available only on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip and the Pro Controller 2, both of which are sold separately from the Switch 2.
The handheld's magnetically attached Joy-Con 2 controllers don't offer the feature.
The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The Pro Controller 2 will cost $79.99 / £74.99, and the Joy-Con Charging Grip will be priced at $40 / £30.
You might also like...
- Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: latest UK stock updates as My Nintendo Store's pre-order date arrives, while US pre-orders remain delayed
- Nintendo president says the Switch 2's lower than expected sales forecast is due to its high price, not US tariffs
- The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake finally has a new launch window, but we'll still have to wait a while
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.