Nintendo reveals that the Switch 2's GL/G2 buttons are easily customizable, and can be mapped for any game in the console's quick menu

A new tutorial on the Nintendo Today app shows players how to customize the Switch 2's GL and GR buttons

While in-game, players can bring up the Quick Settings menu and easily remap the buttons to whatever they want

The GL/GR buttons are only featured on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip and the Pro Controller 2

Nintendo has revealed a new way for players to customize the Switch 2's GL/GR buttons.

In a new post shared on the Nintendo Today app, the company offered an instructional overview video showing how the Switch 2's GL/GR buttons work and can be easily remapped for any game (via GameSpot).

Using Mario Kart World, Nintendo demonstrated that after launching the game to the start menu, players can bring up the Quick Settings menu, scroll down, and map the GL and GR buttons to whatever button they want, like A or B.

After assigning buttons, players can exit the menu and return to the game, making the process fast and simple.

(Also, day 1 patch confirmed for Mario Kart World. The title screen says it is on version 1.1.0.)

In case you missed it, the GL and GR buttons are available only on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip and the Pro Controller 2, both of which are sold separately from the Switch 2.

The handheld's magnetically attached Joy-Con 2 controllers don't offer the feature.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.

The Pro Controller 2 will cost $79.99 / £74.99, and the Joy-Con Charging Grip will be priced at $40 / £30.