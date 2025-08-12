The patch notes for Monster Hunter Wilds update 1.021 have been released

The major update adds expanded endgame content, high-difficulty quests, 9-star monsters, weapon changes, and more

Game director Yuya Tokuda has also apologized for the game's poor performance and said additional improvements are on the way

Capcom has dropped the patch notes for Monster Hunter Wilds' major 1.021 update, alongside a message from the game director responding to concerns surrounding the game's performance.

Title Update 1.021 arrives tomorrow August 13 / August 12 at 7.30 PM PT / 03:30 PM BST and as the patch notes confirm, will be approximately 3GB on PS5, 2GB on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and 2GB on Steam, but 6GB with High Resolution Texture Pack installed.

Like the Capcom previously announced, the expansion of endgame content originally planned as part of Title Update 3 has been brought forward and will arrive with 1.021, which will include new high-difficulty quests and the appearance of 9-star tempered Monsters in the field at HR 100 or higher.

These 9-star monsters include: Rey Dau, Uth Duna, Nu Udra, Jin Dahaad, Gore Magala, Arkveld, Mizutsune, Lagiacrus, Seregios.

In addition, regular and tempered versions of Rey Dau and Nu Udra will now appear in the Wounded Hollow at HR 100 or higher, the appearance rate monsters at HR 100 and higher have been adjusted, while the appearance rate of standard monsters has been slightly increased.

Alongside the standout features, adjustments for various weapons have been added. Capcom initially planned to adjust five weapon types in this patch but decided to expand the scope for 11 total weapon types.

These changes will apply to the likes of Lance, Insect Glaive, Sword and Shield, and Charge Blade, which has had its raw damage for multi-hit attacks while in Power Axe Mode buffed.

A new Glowing Stone appraisal item has also been been added as a reward for quests with 9-star monsters and can be transform into an Appraised Talisman with randomly assigned skills.

Update 1.021 follows Title Update 2, which addressed the shader compilation issue that had been causing poor performance on PC since the game's launch.

Despite this, the game still sits at a "Mostly Negative" score on Steam, which is marginally better than its previous "Overwhelmingly Negative" score.

Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda has now delivered a message to the community along with the patch notes, apologizing for the current state of the game while also promising that fixes are on the way.

"Thank you so much for playing Monster Hunter Wilds. And a big thank you as well to all the hunters who have been sharing their game feedback and requests," Tokuda said. "The entire development team is carefully reviewing your feedback and working hard to implement improvements and adjustments.

"We apologize for the time some improvements may take, but we are committed to delivering a more enjoyable and satisfying gaming experience, so we greatly appreciate your patience."

Capcom said it is aware of many bug fixes, including an issue where the game may crash when a player gesture hits another player at the same time that a specific type of communication error has occurred, and plan to address it in the upcoming patch

It also plans on introducing additional optimisation fixes in the future to improve stability, particularly on PC, including CPU load reduction in Title Update 4 later this year.

You can read the full patch notes here.