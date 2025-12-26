HubKey Pro 2 combines customizable keys with multi-functional hub for desktop setups

Dual HDMI ports supporting 4K@60Hz enable multitasking and creative workflows

Official drivers unlock 170 preset combinations plus full customization for shortcut layouts

Startup HubKey is seeking funding for its latest device, a compact dock that combines a circular controller with a multi-functional hub.

The new model, called HubKey Pro 2, builds on the success of its earlier crowdfunded hub project, offering a blend of customizable keys and expanded connectivity.

The dock, which is available to back on Kickstarter right now, integrates four programmable keys alongside 11 ports, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, SD/TF card slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 100W PD. It reduces reliance on dongles and works on Windows, macOS, Linux, and even Steam Deck.

Twin display support

One of the most requested upgrades was improved display output. HubKey Pro 2 now features dual HDMI ports supporting 4K at 60Hz, so users can run two high-resolution displays simultaneously.

The company has also introduced official drivers for the new device, allowing full customization of the shortcut keys.

Users can choose from 170 preset combinations or program multiple consecutive keys to match their workflow. A dedicated settings interface appears automatically when the dock is connected, for easy customization.

Performance improvements in the new model include redesigned circuitry and optimized firmware for faster device recognition and more stable power delivery.

The hub supports simultaneous SD and TF card reading at speeds up to 480Mbps, while the RJ45 port offers wired connections up to 2.5Gbps.

Transfer speeds reach 10Gbps through the hub's USB 3.1 ports, and dock also supports fast charging via the Type-C PD port, keeping laptops and mobile devices powered during use.

Additional features include customizable LED lighting, which can be adjusted with a single key.

You can back the HubKey Pro 2 on Kickstarter now, with the Super Early Bird pricing at $99, down from the MSRP of $179. So far the project has raised $65,809 of its $1,284 funding goal from 593 backers and with 16 days still to go.

There’s a bit of a wait ahead for successful backers however, as shipping isn’t expected until March 2026.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

