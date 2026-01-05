Keebmon mini PC combines a mechanical keyboard, touchscreen, and mini PC in one unit

It runs AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with upgradable memory

Supports a 13-inch, 21:9 display with ten-point touch gestures

Keebmon is a compact computing device that integrates a mini PC, a mechanical keyboard, and an ultra-wide touchscreen into a single folding unit.

It runs on AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and supports configurations up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and 8TB of NVMe solid-state storage.

Rather than following the layout of a laptop or tablet, the device combines the keyboard and display into a flat, hinged form intended for portable use.

Core hardware and internal layout

The system features a 13-inch 1920 x 720 display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It uses an IPS panel with ten-point touch support, enabling direct interaction and gesture-based control.

This device supports a stylus, which the company claims is “great for sketching, note-taking, and precision design.”

The keyboard uses 84 Kailh low-profile Choc V2 mechanical switches and supports hot swapping of both switches and keycaps.

This design allows physical customization without disassembling the entire device.

The Keebmon mini PC supports user-installed memory and storage through internal expansion slots rather than soldered components.

It includes a PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 2280 slot and a secondary PCIe Gen 4 x1 M.2 2230 slot.

A built-in 70Wh battery supplies power, while a USB Type-C port with 100W Power Delivery handles charging.

The chassis uses aluminum panels, which points to a focus on rigidity and heat dissipation, and includes two USB4 ports rated at 40Gbps, two USB Type-A ports using USB 3.2 Gen 2, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

An OCuLink port provides PCIe 4.0 x4 connectivity for external expansion, including storage or external graphics hardware.

Wireless networking includes Wi-Fi 7 support, and the company references LTE connectivity for mobile access scenarios.

These interfaces point to an emphasis on external peripherals rather than internal modular upgrades.

The Keebmon Kickstarter campaign has raised $469,914 against a $6,418 funding goal, with 676 backers and 11 days remaining at the time of the update.

Two pricing tiers are available for the same product bundle. The Super Early Bird tier is limited to 200 units and priced at $399 plus shipping, a 40% discount.

The Kickstarter Exclusive tier is priced at $532 plus shipping, a 20% discount, with no stated unit limit. Both tiers include the same hardware, accessories, and a one-year warranty.

