Olares One mini PC houses desktop-class components, including a Core Ultra 9 CPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Mobile delivers high-performance GPU acceleration for AI workloads

Olares OS ensures AI tasks remain on-device for improved privacy, but Win11 incompatibility is sad

The Olares One mini PC is a small form factor device that houses desktop-grade components, including an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and 96GB of DDR5 RAM (2x48GB) running at 5600MHz.

This system includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Mobile graphics processor with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM and targets AI computing workloads.

The hardware includes a 2TB NVMe SSD that supports PCIe 4.0, which allows local processing of large datasets and complex machine learning tasks.

System architecture and storage capabilities

Although the specifications suggest performance comparable to high-end workstations, the device uses Olares OS instead of Windows 11, which may limit compatibility with some traditional applications.

Olares One focuses on AI workloads and supports more than 200 preconfigured applications available for one-click deployment.

Local processing is the core design philosophy, which keeps AI tasks and data on the device and may improve privacy while reducing latency.

Benchmarks with large language models such as Qwen3-30B-A3B, GPT-OSS-20B, and Gemma3-12B show faster token generation rates.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This performance is higher compared to other desktop machines at similar price points.

Performance scaling across concurrent users remains uneven, with output declining as more models run at the same time.

For connectivity, the device features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a Thunderbolt 5 port, and RJ45 Ethernet at 2.5Gbps.

It also includes USB-A ports and HDMI 2.1, which offer flexible interfaces for peripherals and displays.

The mini PC also targets creative professionals by supporting accelerated image and video generation through dedicated GPU cores and large VRAM capacity.

A vapor chamber, a copper fin array, and custom fans handle thermal management and aim to maintain low noise levels, even under full load.

The workstation-like design supports demanding software without audible disruption.

However, these efficiency claims rely on laboratory-controlled conditions and may not fully reflect real-world usage.

Olares integrates enterprise-grade security measures, including sandboxed applications, identity-based credential management, and optional multi-factor authentication.

The operating system allows users to host their own applications, synchronize files across devices, and maintain private AI agents without relying on cloud services.

Users can still run standard Windows applications when needed, although compatibility may vary.

On Kickstarter, the device has attracted over 400 backers and more than $1.2 million pledged, with over 20 days remaining, which shows early interest in the product.

The $2,899 price tag offers a package that combines workstation-class CPU and GPU performance, substantial memory, and a large SSD, more than expected from a device of this size.

Despite its strong specifications, the practical deployment of AI workloads and long-term performance under sustained real-world conditions remain to be seen.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.