Mavsloly MV10 mini PC uses an Intel Core i9-14900F paired with RTX 5060 Ti

Supports 32GB or 64GB DDR5 memory in dual-channel mode

Storage comes via M.2 NVMe SSD with up to 4TB capacity

The MV10 from Mavsloly is a compact desktop computer built using components normally found in full-size desktop towers.

It features an Intel Core i9-14900F processor with a maximum turbo frequency of 5.8GHz, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti equipped with 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

This combination delivers desktop-class performance suitable for modern gaming and professional applications, despite the small form factor of the mini PC.

System memory and storage options

The system supports 32GB or 64GB of DDR5 RAM and operates in dual-channel mode for improved bandwidth.

Storage comes from an M.2 NVMe SSD offering up to 4TB of capacity, which supports rapid data access and large project files.

These specifications resemble configurations often found in mobile workstations and support high-performance multitasking and professional software.

The MV10 provides a variety of networking options, including WiFi7, Bluetooth5.4, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Display outputs include one HDMI2.1 port and three DisplayPort connections, with claimed support for up to 8K at 60Hz and multi-monitor setups.

Additional ports include four USB3.2, four USB2.0, and an optical audio output, allowing connection to a wide range of peripherals and external devices.

Thermal management relies on four internal fans that handle the heat generated by desktop-class CPU and GPU components.

The dual-slot GPU mounts through a custom I/O bracket integrated into the chassis, reflecting the system’s use of full-size desktop parts.

Adequate cooling in such a small enclosure remains critical to maintaining sustained performance and avoiding throttling.

The MV10’s boxy chassis closely resembles a power supply unit, which may confuse users at first glance, as many may initially assume it is a standard PSU rather than a high-performance mini PC.

Measuring 8.6 x 6.6 x 4.5 inches and weighing roughly 5.51 pounds, the enclosure contrasts visually with the high-performance components and the unusual port layout it contains.

Although it is marketed as a mini PC, the device feels closer to a compact gaming desktop or an entry-level workstation.

Its specifications suggest it can handle demanding workloads, but long-term cooling behavior, noise levels, and reliability remain uncertain.

Via Notebookcheck

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.