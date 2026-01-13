Ayaneo AM03 packs Intel Core i9 power into a small, quiet, high-performance mini PC

Dual-channel DDR5 memory reaches 64GB for smooth multitasking and heavy workloads

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics handle multi-display setups and hardware acceleration

Ayaneo has expanded its hardware lineup with the AM03, a mini PC which leans heavily on visual restraint while carrying high-end internal components.

At first glance, the device resembles a neutral household object rather than a performance-oriented computer, which appears to be a deliberate design decision.

The enclosure adopts a minimalist form intended to blend into workspaces rather than dominate them, drawing on retro aesthetics while avoiding obvious gaming cues.

Minimalist design with high-end performance

Despite its compact body, the device houses an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, a 12th Gen Alder Lake-H chip with 14 cores and 20 threads, capable of turbo speeds up to 5.0GHz.

This hybrid CPU architecture balances 6 performance cores with 8 efficiency cores, delivering strong multi-threaded performance while maintaining energy efficiency at a 45W TDP.

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics supports multi-display setups and hardware acceleration, making the AM03 suitable for productivity, creative workloads, and moderate gaming.

The Ayaneo AM03 offers dual-channel DDR5 memory support up to 64GB at 3200MT/s, paired with dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots. One slot supports PCIe 4.0x4 while the other supports PCIe 3.0×4, allowing up to 8TB of total storage.

The device’s storage interface remains flexible, supporting both PCIe and SATA drives, which allows efficient upgrades and expansion.

For cooling, the AM03 uses a large high-pressure turbine fan combined with dual heat pipes and an aluminum fin array totaling 74,738.4mm².

This design allows the system to operate quietly, dissipate heat quickly, and sustain high performance without throttling, providing desktop-grade stability in a compact chassis.

The AM03 features a foldable front panel that conceals dual USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, preserving a clean, minimalist look.

Function keys include power, ambient lighting control, volume toggle, and two custom buttons, all managed through the AYASpace 3.0 software.

A curved “Skyline” RGB ambient light adds a subtle visual accent, and its modes can be customized to match desktop aesthetics.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two 2.5GbE Ethernet ports, and multiple display outputs via HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, both supporting 4K at 120Hz.

It includes built-in dual stereo speakers that provide adequate sound without external peripherals.

Starting at ¥2,699, approximately $399, the Ayaneo Mini PC AM03 is now available in limited first-batch stock.

