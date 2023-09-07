The best DDR5 RAM in 2023: our top high-performance memory picks

The best DDR5 RAM is essential for anyone who wants to get the best gaming and general computing performance out of their PCIe 5.0 hardware. Now, halfway through 2023, both current-generation CPUs from AMD and Intel support the latest and fastest memory type. That means whether you’re rocking either an AM5 or LGA 1700 socket processor, you’ll be able to use the options in our roundup.

What’s especially strong about the best DDR5 RAM at this point in time is that the prices have come crashing down since their widespread adoption around twelve months ago. That means that you’re now able to find 16GB, 32GB, and even 64GB of high-speed and high-capacity kits at cheaper rates now than at any other time. Some of our favorite models are from brands such as Corsair, Crucial, and G.Skill, among others. With that said, the rates on DDR4 models are also at historic lows, so if you want the full picture then we recommend checking out the best RAM for a more general overview.

The advent of PCIe 5.0 has meant that components across the board can benefit from increased power and be faster as a result. We’ve seen huge strides taken with the best graphics cards and the best SSDs as well. If you want to have one of the best gaming PCs this year, and you’re using one of the best CPUs , then a DDR5 kit is essential to avoid bottlenecking your other components.

Best DDR5 RAM in 2023

1. Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB The best DDR5 RAM Overall Our expert review: Specifications Capacities: 16GB, 32GB Colorways: Black, White RGB: Yes Speeds: 4800MT/s - 7800MT/s Passmark Memory Score (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 3,439 Passmark Memory Latency (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, lower is better): 47 nanoseconds AIDA64 Read Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 75,676 MB/s AIDA64 Write Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 68,094 MB/s AIDA64 Copy Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 68,470 MB/s AIDA64 Latency (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, lower is better): 86.3 nanoseconds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Outstanding performance + Stunning design and aesthetics + Intel XMP and AMD EXPO support Reasons to avoid - No single stick options available - No non-binary modules (yet) - One of the priciest models right now

The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is our number-one pick for the best DDR5 RAM kit that you can buy this year. That’s because it mixes leading gaming and general performance with killer aesthetics at rates that are hard to argue against. We’ve been consistently impressed by this particular kit in our year plus of testing the memory module.

We found in our testing that the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB kit consistently performed stronger than many leading DDR5 RAM kits in our roundup in synthetic benchmarks. This includes PassMask and AIDA64, where few others come close to the scores achieved. What’s particularly strong about this flagship RAM is the price-to-performance ratio.

You can expect to spend around $144.99 / £134.99 / AU$220 for the mainstream options, with prices continuing to drop since its release in just shy of two years ago. It’s now entirely possible to find high speed and high configuration models for around $169.99 / £169.99 / AU$285 for 6200 MHz speed in 32GB capacities. Now is the ideal time to get the fastest memory for excellent rates.

Read more: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB review

2. Corsair Vengeance DDR5 The best budget DDR5 RAM Our expert review: Specifications Capacities: 8GB, 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, 48GB Colorways: Black, White, Grey RGB: Optional Speeds: 4,400MT/s - 6,400MT/s Passmark Memory Score (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 3,448 Passmark Memory Latency (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, lower is better): 47 nanoseconds AIDA64 Read Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 75,650 MB/s AIDA64 Write Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 68,116 MB/s AIDA64 Copy Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 68,550 MB/s AIDA64 Latency (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, lower is better): 85.8 nanoseconds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Affordable + Strong performance + Non-binary modules Reasons to avoid - Basic design

The latest Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kits aren’t particularly flashy or exciting, however, there’s little that can rival it as far as the best budget DDR5 kits go. With its humble asking prices, more-than-repectable performance, variety of speeds and capacities, combined with worldwide availability, this is a kit to consider if you’re watching your spending.

We really are talking budget with the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM as rates start at only $54.99 / £54.99 (about AU$85) for a single 16GB stick or $109.99 / £104.99 / about AU$165 for 32GB dual-channel kit. Simply put, you won’t find many other current-generation memory modules that perform this well at prices this respectable. In our testing, we found that the dual-channel kit held its own when put head to head with flagships from manufacturers such as Kingston. A major advantage price aside, though, is that you can get a single stick for well under $60 / £60 / AU$90 which cannot be said for other options in this guide.

Naturally, with a price point like this, you won’t necessarily be getting leading gaming performance or benefitting from dazzling RGB lighting as you would with the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB. With that said, for the asking price and consistent performance, if you’re working with a tight budget, the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 is more than enough for an entry-level or mid-range current generation gaming PC.

Read more: Corsair Vengeance DDR5 review

3. Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RGB The best Intel XMP DDR5 RAM Specifications Capacities: 16GB, 24GB Colorways: Black, White, Grey Speeds: 7,600MT/s - 8,200MT/s Passmark Memory Score (2x16GB at 7,600MT/s, higher is better): 4,280 Passmark Memory Latency (2x16GB at 7,600MT/s, lower is better): 35 nanoseconds AIDA64 Read Speed (2x16GB at 7,600MT/s, higher is better): 115,170 MB/s AIDA64 Write Speed (2x16GB at 7,600MT/s, higher is better): 95,436 MB/s AIDA64 Copy Speed (2x16GB at 7,600MT/s, higher is better): 101,051 MB/s AIDA64 Latency (2x16GB at 7,600MT/s, lower is better): 63.5 nanoseconds Reasons to buy + Best-in-class performance + Not outrageously expensive + Binary and non-binary modules Reasons to avoid - No AMD EXPO compatibility

Patriot Memory's Viper line of components have always offered great performance, and the Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5 RAM kits just solidifies this reputation thanks to absolutely daredevil-levels of speed.

As of now, the 7,600MT/s 2x16GB Viper Xtreme 5 RGB kit is the fastest memory we've tested here at TechRadar. We got read speeds in excess of 110,000 MB/s, while its write speed averaged just under 96,000 MB/s when running in a two-module, quad-channel configuration. That's seriously fast, and these aren't even the fastest modules that Patriot offers

You can get up to 8,200MT/s with a 48GB kit (2x24GB), which is just about as fast as you'll find anywhere on the market right now. You'll have to sacrifice the RGB flair, but if you're looking for raw performance, this is the kit you'll want to buy.

Even better, this kit isn't even the most expensive you'll find out there, with many kits costing more despite clocking in at significantly lower speeds. It's performance per MSRP dollar is fairly middle of the road though, coming in about 35% less than our current value champ, the PNY XLR8 Gaming Mako DDR5, but it's still much higher than the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM kits.

The other major drawback is that this only supports Intel XMP 3.0 at this time, so if you've got an AMD AM5 motherboard, you're going to be limited to the default DDR5 speed for youir board, if it will run at all, so AMD buyers will be better off with Corsair's Dominator Platinum or PROXMEM Kerberos TUF RGB, both of which offer comparable speeds and EXPO compatibility.

Our full review is forthcoming, but we can still already tell you that it is going to be a very long while before someone knocks this DDR5 RAM out of the top slot.

UK and Australia availability for the Viper Xtreme 5 is limited, but the Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 series is a great alternative.

4. PROXMEM Kerberos TUF RGB The best AMD EXPO DDR5 RAM Our expert review: Specifications Capacities: 16GB Colorways: Black Speeds: 4,400MT/s - 6,400MT/s Passmark Memory Score (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 3,448 Passmark Memory Latency (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, lower is better): 47 nanoseconds AIDA64 Read Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 75,650 MB/s AIDA64 Write Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 68,116 MB/s AIDA64 Copy Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 68,55. MB/s AIDA64 Latency (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, lower is better): 85.8 nanoseconds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong gaming performance + Decent design + Aggressively priced Reasons to avoid - Limited worldwide availability - High power consumption

The PROXMEM Kerberos TUF RGB proves that the best DDR5 RAM doesn't need to be exorbitantly expensive. Starting at just $119.99 (about £100 / AU$180), it’s one of the most affordable options on the market today, and that’s bolstered by strong performance as well. In our testing, we found that it could go pound-for-pound with our top option in our roundup, the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB in all the broad strokes, with even an almost 50% lead in synthetic testing like PassMark memory when overclocked.

Dual-channel kits are the only way to go here, as the PROXMEM Kerberos TUF RGB is currently only available in 16GB capacity for dual-channel configurations. That means there’s no option for a single stick or quad-channel setup here. Owing to the budget price, that isn’t necessarily shocking, though.

This performance comes at the cost of higher power consumption than some other memory modules on our list. However, given the price-to-performance on display here, we think the trade-off is ultimately worthwhile. It stands to reason, considering the top-end model only runs for just $149.99 (about £120 / AU$225) for a kit speed of 6,800 MHz. Simply put, you won’t find that speed for such a humble asking price anywhere else at this point in time.

Read more: PROXMEM Kerberos TUF RGB review

5. Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 The best DDR5 RAM for overclocking compatibility Our expert review: Specifications Capacities: 8GB, 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, 48GB Colorways: Black, White RGB: Optional Speeds: 4,800MT/s - 6,000MT/s Passmark Memory Score (2x16GB at 6,000MT/s, higher is better): 3,337 Passmark Memory Latency (2x16GB at 6,000MT/s, lower is better): 56 nanoseconds AIDA64 Read Speed (2x16GB at 6,000MT/s, higher is better): 57,618 MB/s AIDA64 Write Speed (2x16GB at 6,000MT/s, higher is better): 63,717 MB/s AIDA64 Copy Speed (2x16GB at 6,000MT/s, higher is better): 56,694 MB/s AIDA64 Latency (2x16GB at 6,000MT/s, lower is better): 83.2 nanoseconds Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Competitive price points + Stunning RGB lighting + Strong performance Reasons to avoid - Expensive in higher configurations - Slower top-speed

The Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 RAM kit presents an enticing proposition in the world of high-performance memory solutions, offering a competitive price point without compromising on functionality. This versatile RAM is compatible with both AMD Expo and Intel XMP platforms, providing users with the flexibility to integrate it seamlessly into their setups.

With clock speeds reaching up to a remarkable 6,000 MHz, it taps into the full potential of DDR5 technology, all without the exorbitant price tags associated with premium alternatives. Positioned within the mid-range of offerings, it strikes a balance between budget-friendly options and high-end alternatives.

In rigorous benchmark testing, the Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 RAM outperformed several industry-standard DDR5 kits, as evidenced by superior scores in programs like PassMark and AIDA64. However, it's worth noting that it consumes slightly more power compared to some competitors and it tops out at 6,000MT/s, so while its overclocking compatibility is great, its overclocking potential is more limited than rival options.

Read the full Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 review

6. PNY XLR8 Gaming Mako DDR5 The best affordable gaming DDR5 RAM Our expert review: Specifications Capacities: 16GB Colorways: Black, White, Grey Speeds: 5,200MT/s - 6,200MT/s Passmark Memory Score (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 3,427 Passmark Memory Latency (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, lower is better): 47 nanoseconds AIDA64 Read Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 75,795 MB/s AIDA64 Write Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 68,201 MB/s AIDA64 Copy Speed (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, higher is better): 68,627 MB/s AIDA64 Latency (2x16GB at 4800MT/s, lower is better): 85.4 nanoseconds Reasons to buy + Great performance + Excellent price + Decent efficiency + Both XMP and EXPO compatible Reasons to avoid - Not the absolute fastest memory around - Looks a bit plain - No non-binary modules - No RGB options

While not the most eye-catching kit on the market, this DDR5 RAM kit from PNY offers incredible performance for the price, making it a great option for PC builders looking to make a more affordable PC gaming rig without having to sacrifice too much in the way of performance.

There are a few drawbacks with this RAM kit though, namely the limited options you have in terms of capacity and kit configurations. All of the available kits feature just two modules, so if you want to completely fill out a four-DIMM board, you'l;l have to buy two kits, which might make things a tad more expensive.

This also isn't the fastest DDR5 RAM on the market, topping out at just 6,200 megatransfers (MT) a second, while some higher overclocked kits like the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 can go as high as 7,800MT/s.

Still, with this kit you get the best possible performance for the price of just about any RAM we've tested, so if you're looking for value, this kit is the way to go.

Read the full PNY XLR8 Gaming Mako DDR5 review

Best DDR5 RAM - FAQs

Is DDR5 RAM better for gaming? With PCIe 5.0 being widely adopted by computing components such as graphics cards and SSDs, having DDR5 RAM means your PC can make better use of the added bandwidth available. This means that, ultimately, some of the best PC games will run smoother and at higher FPS as a result.

Is single or dual-channel DDR5 RAM better? Simply put, a single DDR5 RAM stick uses a one 64-bit channel whereas dual-channel uses two 64-bit channels for a faster experience and lower overall CPU usage. We recommend getting a dual-channel DDR5 kit if you’ve got the money for one as you’ll be able to make better use of those higher speeds available more consistently without bottlenecks.

How we tested the best DDR5 RAM kits

All the DDR5 RAM kits have been rigorously tested through our industry-standard synthetic benchmarks in our top-of-the-line test bench. We keep our core components consistent to bring you an accurate and through examination of exactly how each memory module stick and kit performs.