Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 review: dominating performance and style

Good looking and better performing, the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM kit is a must have for any discerning gamer who likes a little RGB in their build. Just be prepared to pay a bit of a premium for all that flash.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5: Two-minute review

The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM kit has been an integral part of my component testing process for more than a year, so I cannot think of any better endorsement than that.

It is simply the best RAM for the job, whether it's for testing the best processors or best graphics cards. And while I've been lucky enough for Corsair to give TechRadar a number of RAM kits to use over the years, even if it didn't, I would still have us go out and buy this RAM ourselves for use on our testing bench.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Whether it's about compatibility or performance, Corsair's Dominator series of RAM kits have always been ideal for just about any midrange to premium build, and that is still very much the case. Starting at $144.99 / £134.99 (about AU$220) for a 32GB kit (2 x 16GB) running at 5,200MHz, you are paying something of a premium for this RAM, even more than you normally would for a DDR5 kit.

There are cheaper kits out there if you're willing to skip some of the extras you find here like RGB lighting and heat dissipation. That includes the Corsair Vengence DDR5 kits, which you can get for as low as $109.99 (about for a 32GB kit running at 4,800MHz.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

A Note on Testing Some motherboards aren't compatible with some modules under dual-channel configurations, while others will limit the speed of the DDR5 RAM when run in pairs, so needless to say it's hard to give quantifiable data to demonstrate the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5's performance in a way that makes it comparable across different systems. For this reason, we only benchmark a single DDR5 module to get comparable performance figures. This does mean that adding a second module will offer substantially better performance in real-world usage. We also only compare modules to other modules running at the same speed and memory profile (XMP/EXPO).

Now, one thing to note about double data rate (DDR) memory is that it works best in pairs (which is why this RAM is almost always sold in kits of two or four), but every motherboard, processor, and system configuration is going to have a huge impact on what kind of performance you are going to get from your RAM kit, even beyond the speed of the RAM itself.

In this regard, Corsair's Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 kits are about as widely supported as you're going to get, and they have always run at their top speed no matter which motherboard I've used in testing.

In terms of performance, the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 runs neck-and-neck with the best DDR5 RAM kits out there, like the Kingston Fury Beast kit, often beating it out all while using lower total power in the process.

As you increase the speed of the module you pick up, the performance will only improve from there. But as you can see, the performance of the Dominator Platinum RGB is a noticeable step up from the lower-tier Vengence DDR5 and is more or less even with the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5, which has a slightly higher MSRP.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB Corsair Vengence Kingston Fury Beast PassMark Memory Test 3,119 3,149 3,084 AIDA64 Read (MB/s) 42,752 42,241 43,052 AIDA64 Write 37,035 37,223 36,955 AIDA64 Copy 39,719 39,841 39,721 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 PassMark Latency 43 43 44 AIDA64 Latency 80.1 78.7 81.7 Max VDDQ Voltage 1.245V 1.245V 1.245V Max Total Power 3.375W 3.625W 4.375W

In all, the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 kit offers a phenomenal balance of price, performance, and aesthetics to make it the baseline standard for what a DDR5 module should offer. It continues Corsair's legacy of high-quality PC components.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

How much does it cost? Starting at $144.99 / £134.99 / about AU$220

Starting at $144.99 / £134.99 / about AU$220 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The Dominator Platinum RGB kit we're looking at here is the 5,200MHz Intel XMP model, though you can get 32GB kits as fast as 7,800 mega transfers a second (MT/s) with Intel XMP 3.0 for $224.99 (about £180/AU$340).

The fastest AMD EXPO kit you can get is somewhat slower at 6,000 MT/s, with a 64GB (2 x 32GB) kit costing you $269.99 (about £220/AU$400) and a 32GB kit (2 x 16GB) costing you $174.99 (about £140/AU$265).

This puts it about 36% more expensive to start than the slightly lower-tier Corsair Vengence DDR5 modules at the same capacity and speed. However, it is marginally cheaper than Kingston's competing Fury Beast DDR5 modules, which have an MSRP of $159.99 (about £130/AU$240) for a 32GB (2 x 16GB) kit of 5,200 MT/s DDR5 with Intel XMP.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Base Module As reviewed Top spec Price (US/UK/AU) $144.99 / £134.99 / about AU$220 $149.99 / £144.99 / about AU$230 $224.99 / £214.99 / AU$340 Part Number CMT32GX5M2A4800C40 CMT32GX5M2B5200C40 CMT32GX5M2X7800C36 Speed (dual-channel) 4,800MHz 5,200MHz 7,800 MT/s Module size 16GB 16GB 16GB Module per kit 2 2 2 Default Timing 40-40-40-77 40-40-40-77 36-46-46-86 Intel XMP | AMD EXPO XMP XMP XMP

Should you buy the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5?

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value While not the cheapest RAM, it's not the most expensive either. 3.5 / 5 Design Looks great in a build, and the nice clean lines of the modules work great in a full four-stick setup 4.5 / 5 Performance Goes toe-to-toe with the fastest DDR5 modules out there, all for less total power. 5 / 5 Average rating Row 3 - Cell 1 4.34 / 5

Buy it if...

You want high performance DDR5

The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 is about as fast and high-performance as you're going to find on the consumer market.

You want great looking RGB modules

The clean lines, color options, and RGB customization options for the Dominator Platiunum RGB make it the best looking RAM you can get.

Don't buy it if...

You're on a budget

This is one of Corsair's most expensive RAM kits, so you can get almost the same phenomenal performance with the Vengence DDR5 kits as you could here for much less.

You want just a single stick of RAM

Sometimes, you don't need a full 2-stick kit, but in the case of the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5, you can only get it in pairs.

How I tested the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5

I've spent several days dedicated to testing

I also used it as my standard configuration for component testing

I used benchmarking tools like AIDA64 and Passmark for precise performance data

In addition to using this RAM in all of my other component testing, I spend a few days testing the performance of the RAM module itself using third-party tools like AIDA64 and PassMark.

While this is high-performance RAM, I paid special attention to the aesthetic appeal of this RAM specifically since it is really meant to be a showpiece in a build on top of performing at the highest level.

I've been building PCs for many years now, so I'm very familiar with Corsair's lineup of PC components. In addition, my computer science background and years of hardware coverage have given me particular insight into how well computer components should perform.

First reviewed May 2023